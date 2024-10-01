Advertisement
Senior Thames Valley Rugby player Brett Ranga marks milestone

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Brett Ranga played his 50th first class fixture for Thames Valley Rugby Union on Saturday.

A senior Thames Valley Rugby Union player has marked a milestone while helping his team to a powerful 71-17 win over Poverty Bay.

Brett Ranga played his 50th first class fixture as the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes took on the Poverty Bay Wekas in Gisborne over the weekend.

It was round seven of the Heartland competition and Thames Valley’s sixth win in the competition.

Valley sits third on the league table with 29 points, behind a seemingly unbeatable South Canterbury on 35 and Whanganui on 31.

Poverty Bay opened the scoring with a try before Valley took the lead after 14 minutes and then never surrendered it.

Halftime saw Valley lead 47-5.

Ranga celebrated his 50th game for Valley with two tries.

The Swamp Foxes line up against Poverty Bay in Gisborne.
Ranga has had a significant career with Thames Valley, debuting for the Swamp Foxes in 2012 against Buller.

He captained Thames Valley to win the Meads Cup in 2018, won the New Zealand Heartland Player of the Year in 2018, played six games in total for the New Zealand Heartland XV, including captaining the Heartland XV in 2019.

Ranga, also known as the “Mayor of Waihī”, was influential in Waihī Athletics premier championships in 2018 and 2024.

With a senior rugby career spanning over 13 years, Ranga is the only player in Thames history to captain a winning McClinchy Cup team (Thames Valley Club Championship), winning Thames Valley Provincial Championship team, and captain a New Zealand representative team.

The milestone puts Ranga among the top echelon of Thames Valley Rugby legends in its 102-year history.

This Saturday will see Thames in the final round robin game against Horowhenua Kapiti at Lyon Park, Whitianga, from 2.30pm.

Donald Mackay

