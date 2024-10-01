Brett Ranga played his 50th first class fixture for Thames Valley Rugby Union on Saturday.

A senior Thames Valley Rugby Union player has marked a milestone while helping his team to a powerful 71-17 win over Poverty Bay.

Brett Ranga played his 50th first class fixture as the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes took on the Poverty Bay Wekas in Gisborne over the weekend.

It was round seven of the Heartland competition and Thames Valley’s sixth win in the competition.

Valley sits third on the league table with 29 points, behind a seemingly unbeatable South Canterbury on 35 and Whanganui on 31.

Poverty Bay opened the scoring with a try before Valley took the lead after 14 minutes and then never surrendered it.