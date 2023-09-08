Hamilton Girls' High School First XV had a strong 2023 season.

Manukura took a 31-0 win over Hamilton Girls’ High School last Sunday in the New Zealand Secondary School National 1st XV Girls Championship final at the Arena in Palmerston North.

The NSS First XV Championship is the Premier Rugby Union competition for secondary schools/colleges in New Zealand.

After a year of rebuilding and nurturing a young squad, playing off for the Hine Pounamu Trophy was a great culmination of the season for Hamilton Girls’ High School.

Director of rugby Dean Devcich says they had a shake-up, changing the staff and programme for the 2023 season.

“Reaching top four was probably our goal after missing out last year, regardless of how well we did there,” Devcich says.

“We went through unbeaten in the competitions that we played, we played in the Chiefs Manawa comp where we won. They were quite convincing scorelines.

“We came up against Rotorua Girls’ High School which was pretty good, pretty physical and was one of our close encounters.”

After beating Rotorua, the Hamilton team reached the knockout stages to reach top four.

There were a few defaulted matches but they eventually faced Wesley College, taking the win and qualifying for the top tier to take on Manukura.

“It was a good game. We’ve played Manukura a few times in finals, whether it be sevens or 15s. They’re a good quality side and they always will be. Well coached, well drilled. It was always going to be a challenge for our young group. We just got outplayed a bit in certain areas.”

Devcich believes the main secret to getting through to the final was consistency.

“Consistency, game plan and structures. In years gone by we probably haven’t had that. It was a very young group of girls. Lots of Year 10s and Year 11s.”

Throughout the season, the plans and structures were reiterated many times.

Carrying a squad of over 30 players, there was competition for spots so the players couldn’t become complacent.

“That consistency [the players] bought into it and were able to produce at the end.

“We really changed the culture and it seems to have paid off. If we can keep the coaching staff together long term, that’s a real key for any school sports team - keeping some consistency. It’s a really young group, I don’t think they’ve ever experienced a first XV that is so young. We’ll only lose one Year 13. So, it’s building on that really.

“Most of those girls will filter through to the sevens programme starting in term four. As long as we keep them in the picture, I think we’ll be in for a good couple of years.”

The future is looking bright for the Hamilton Girls’ High School First XV and they’re grateful for all the help and sponsorship.

“Any support is welcome but more than anything it’s the support on the sidelines that we’ve really noticed that’s lifted the girls.

“Particularly our traditional fixtures, Sacred Heart and the Tauranga exchanges, the buy-in from the school community and the wider community was massive - the atmosphere was huge. I haven’t been involved in girls’ rugby for a long time so that was really cool to see.

“I just really want to thank all of our sponsors that have jumped on board. All those people who have backed us, gone through the changes and seen the light on the other side, and been there for us.”

To watch the final, head to tinyurl.com/manukuravhghs or to keep up to date with Hamilton Girls’ High School rugby, find them on Facebook and Instagram.

2023 Hamilton Girls’ High School rugby management staff:

Director of rugby - Dean Devcich

Head coach - Reuben Samuel

Assistant coach - Franky Bourke

Assistant coach - Matt Chandler

Manager - Kylee Richardson