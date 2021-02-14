Second Hamilton testing centre opens as queue builds at Founders Theatre.

Hamilton's seven-days a week Covid-19 testing centre is at the Founders Theatre carpark off Norton Rd. Photo / Supplied

Cars were backed up this morning in a queue to get in to the main Hamilton Covid-19 testing centre at the Founders Theatre carpark off Norton Rd and a second testing centre is about to open at the Claudelands Event Centre.

The queue of cars built quickly despite calls by the Ministry of Health that there is no need to be tested unless you show symptoms or have been to the places identified as locations of interest.

Waikato DHB said the Covid-19 Community Based Assessment Centre at Founders Theatre is experiencing high demand and a second CBAC will be available at Claudelands Event Centre (entry via Gate 3) from 12 noon today.

In the Waikato, a dedicated CBAC has also been set up at Otorohanga Sports Club from 10am to 4pm today.

"These testing facilities are intended for people who are symptomatic or attended locations of interest during the times identified by the Ministry of Health," a stated from Waikato DHB says.

Please do not visit these facilities if you do not meet these criteria as it will reduce access for those who do and who require immediate testing.

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your risk of Covid-19 ring Healthline (0800 358 5453) - they will tell you if a swab is needed and what to do next. Details for all locations offering testing are available on the DHB website.

The DHB says if you require immediate or urgent help, do not hesitate to seek medical care by calling 111 for an ambulance or attending your nearest hospital emergency department.



Let staff know as soon as possible that you are concerned that you may have symptoms associated with Covid-19.

The DHB says please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment. After hours you can be seen at one of Hamilton's Urgent Care Clinics. Anglesea Urgent Care is open 24 hours a day.

Covid-19 Testing Centres

No appointment is needed. Be prepared to wait and do not get out of the car (staff will assist you in your car)

Claudelands Event Centre

Entry via Brooklyn Rd, Gate 3

Available today from 12 noon

Otorohanga Sports Club

Island Reserve

Orahiri Tce, Otorohanga

Monday, February 15, 10am-4pm

Tuesday / Wednesday to be confirmed

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Rd.

8am-4pm, 7 days a week.