“Since we believe in the Promise of the Lord Jesus, that his faithful followers will live with him in eternity, the sadness of parting company is tempered by our hope that one day we will see him again and enjoy his company.”
Laurenson said he knew Browne for his entire 27 years of priesthood, but a bishop and priest friendship is difficult when the bishop is the one who “hires and fires”.
“Bishop Denis Ordained me a Priest in 1995, agreed that I should join the military, consented to my deployments, refused permission to go to Afghanistan, and then sent me overseas to do a Masters Degree in Canon Law.
“I returned and worked alongside him as a Canon lawyer and other things, until he retired in 2015.
“Unfortunately he was in the grips of his illness when I was made a Bishop so I have never had the chance to get to know him as a fellow Bishop. I am sure it would have been a different experience than as a priest to Bishop.”
Laurenson said Browne was a kind man who let people do their thing and try new things.
“He spent a lot of time with his people around the diocese, and had a good memory for names and people and places. Like all of us, he could have his blind spots and favourite things, he loved his golf and horses and loved to entertain at his house.
“As a bishop a fair amount of his productive time was in these venues, where it does not look like work but a good amount of advice and thought and reflection was done.”
CDH announced Bishop Denis’ passing on social media, saying he is survived by three sisters, and to “please pray for the repose of his soul and for comfort to his remaining siblings”.
“May he rest in eternal peace,” the post read.
“We will continue to share fond memories this week, giving thanks and praise to God for his life and service to the Church. We will post more details for his Requiem in the coming days also.
“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”