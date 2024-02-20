Departing Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet. Photo / Dean Taylor

The hunt is on for Waipā District Council’s new chief executive.

After 15 years at the helm and 45 years with the organisation, current chief executive Garry Dyet announced his intention to retire in mid-2024 late last year.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said the council was looking for an inspirational leader to take the organisation through the next transition phase in local government.

“Local government is a complex business, and we are looking for a strategic thinker who understands the challenges of leading an organisation through change and growth,” she said.

“They will be a strong relationship-builder with a high level of emotional intelligence, be adaptable, and be driven to get the very best outcomes for our community.”

The council had contracted the services of top recruitment agency Jackson Stone to assist with the recruitment process.

The position was advertised late last week, and it was hoped an appointment would be made by the end of April.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.