Police are seeking the owner of this pack left behind by a tramper in the Pureora Forest Park.

Police are trying to locate the owner of a tramper’s pack that was left at Hauhungaroa Hut in the Pureora Forest Park at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

The tramper who left the pack had not returned for it, raising concerns for their safety.

“If you are the owner of the pack or if you have information as to the whereabouts of that person, please contact Police on 105, referencing event number P056209776,” a Police spokesperson said.









