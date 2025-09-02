Advertisement
Search for missing Raglan fisherman continues a week after person seen falling into sea

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Raglan Volunteer Coastguard were paged after reports a person had fallen into the water last week. Photo / Raglan Volunteer Coastguard

The search for a man missing after falling into the water near Raglan’s Papanui Point is entering its second week.

Police said today search efforts were ongoing.

“On Friday, police utilised a drone to search the isolated and rugged coastline and Coastguard deployed their fixed wing aircraft Saturday and Sunday;

