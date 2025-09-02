It was believed he was not wearing a lifejacket.

Just before 10am, an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew flew to Raglan to assist with the search.

The co-ordinated search effort lasted two hours.

Hato Hone St John WAS notified at 9.46am. One ambulance and one rapid response unit attended, but were stood down.

Papanui Pt has been known as a high-risk area for drownings and has been featured in Water Safety’s blackspots list since 2023.

More than 30 people have died around Papanui Pt since the 1980s, the Department of Conservation said.

On its website, DoC warned people about fishing from the rocks in that area.

“We strongly discourage people from going down on to the rocks to catch fish at Papanui Pt.

“[It’s] extremely dangerous and not worth the risk.

“If you end up in the water at Papanui Pt, getting back out is extremely difficult. When there is wind or swell, you would likely remain there.”

RNZ reported last week that Coroner Michael Robb wants an urgent law change to make wearing lifejackets mandatory for all rock fishers, following the deaths of three men at a notorious Waikato fishing spot.

Raymond Bensig and Nicholas Narayan were swept off rocks at Papanui Pt in August 2023 and Yaojun Li drowned there in January last year.

Robb said there were signs warning about the dangers of fishing from the rocks, the risk from rogue waves and telling people they should wear a life jacket.

He said none of those who died was wearing a life jacket and no one who drowned after being swept off rocks anywhere in New Zealand had been wearing a life jacket.

He said making it compulsory for anyone fishing from rocky coastline to wear a lifejacket was the only thing that might increase their chances of survival.

“For anyone rock fishing, who ends up in the water at Papanui Pt or any other area of rugged rocky New Zealand coastline, being able to stay afloat for an extended period is the only thing that is going to allow emergency services to successfully save a life.”