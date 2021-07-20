School holiday fun for kids at The Meteor theatre in Hamilton

Benny Marama, Hannah Doherty and Jermaine Clover in action in Beards! Beards! Beards! Photo / Benjamin Wilson

Award-winning children's show Beards! Beards! Beards! is still playing until Friday this week at The Meteor theatre in Hamilton.

Written by New Zealand playwright Ralph McCubbin Howell, this musical tale explores a young girl's increasingly inventive efforts to grow the world's most magnificent beard.

This production features well-known local talent including director Jono Freebairn and performers Hannah Doherty, Benny Marama and Jermaine Clover.

Wintec journalism student Benjamin Wilson went along to capture some of the action.

Hannah Mooney from The Meteor says the show is suitable for children aged 5-13 and "all those who are still kids at heart".

Tickets are $9 for children under 16, and $13 for adults.

Find out more here. To book tickets click here.