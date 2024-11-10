The public is being reminded not to scatter human and animal ashes into Lake Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
Following recent reports of ashes being scattered at Lake Taupō, local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa has reiterated the practice is “strictly forbidden”.
Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board said they were made aware of an incident at Acacia Bay by Ngā Kaihautū o Te Awa o Waikato Committee and urged the public not to scatter human and animal ashes into the lake.
The board said introducing ashes into the lake could affect the habitats of aquatic species such as fish and plants, but it also violated the Taupō Waters Trust Deed that discourages the spreading of ashes.
Following an agreement with the Crown, Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board was confirmed as the owner of local lake and river beds, including the bed of Lake Taupō and Waikato River up to Te Toka a Tia (the rock of Tia), Huka Falls, as well as the beds of various rivers and streams feeding into the lake.
Since Ngā Kaihautū o Te Awa o Waikato Committee’s establishment in 2015, they’ve been dedicated to protecting the upper Waikato River working with various authorities to uphold guardianship of the waters, and ensuring their health for future generations.