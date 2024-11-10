The board said introducing ashes into the lake could affect the habitats of aquatic species such as fish and plants, but it also violated the Taupō Waters Trust Deed that discourages the spreading of ashes.

Following an agreement with the Crown, Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board was confirmed as the owner of local lake and river beds, including the bed of Lake Taupō and Waikato River up to Te Toka a Tia (the rock of Tia), Huka Falls, as well as the beds of various rivers and streams feeding into the lake.

Since Ngā Kaihautū o Te Awa o Waikato Committee’s establishment in 2015, they’ve been dedicated to protecting the upper Waikato River working with various authorities to uphold guardianship of the waters, and ensuring their health for future generations.

“Lake Taupō and the Waikato River are precious taonga for all New Zealanders,” said Tūwharetoa chief executive Rakeipoho Taiaroa.

“We understand that many people feel a personal connection to this lake and wish to honour loved ones here, but our shared commitment to preserving Lake Taupō for future generations must come first.”

Taiaroa told the Taupo & Turangi Herald that it appeared more people were now interested in scattering loved ones’ ashes at the lake.

“We currently and previously throughout the ages have held water in high regard as a life-giver, and mixing it with the realms of death is wrong from a physical and spiritual perspective.”

Drinking water is also supplied to New Zealanders from Taupō Waters and Waikato River, acting as an “essential resource” to bigger cities such as Auckland and Hamilton.

“I wouldn’t want ashes in my drinking water ... it’s not normally a good thing or something most would want.”

The board said all requests to scatter ashes were “respectfully declined in accordance with Ngāti Tūwharetoa customs and protocols”.

“We appreciate the community’s co-operation in upholding our cultural and environmental values. By working together, we can ensure Lake Taupō is protected and remains a place for everyone to enjoy.”

