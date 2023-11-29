Te Awamutu Christmas Parade 2020. Photo / Dean Taylor

Santa has informed the Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade organisers he is happy with the route for this Sunday - so it is all go.

Te Awamutu Rotary Club confirmed it had received entries for an incredible number of floats this year and is happy to be able to bring the event to the public again this year.

The parade would follow the same route as previous years, starting at 11am from Mahoe St and heading up Arawata St and west along Alexandra St to the Rewi St/Mutu St roundabout and returning on the opposite side.

The public will be able to get good views from both sides and are asked to be careful, stay back from the road and look after youngsters.

The public is also asked to be aware the roads on and around the route will be closed from 7am-1pm and traffic flow may be disrupted, so plan ahead.

All Waipa District Council car parks will be open including Churchill St Carpark, Jacobs St Carpark, Vaile St Carpark, Events Centre Carpark and George St Carpark.

Rotary thanks all the volunteers who help bring the parade to life and ensure everyone’s safety during the event.

Te Awamutu Rotary is also grateful for all the assistance provided by Coresteel, Waipā District Council, Te Awamutu – Kihikihi Community Board and many other supporters that enabled them to produce such a special event.

Prizes for the best floats will be awarded at prize-giving at Selwyn Park after the parade and Rotary is also fundraising by selling Christmas puddings from Parade HQ in the Burchill Pavilion.

