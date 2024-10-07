Te Awamutu Scouts Cub group on their day tramp to Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography

Te Awamutu Scouts Group Cubs have been learning the value of protecting native species from predators, with a particular emphasis on the work that goes in at Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari.

Matariki (leader) Harirewa Shearer said a highlight was a day tramp on the maunga where the youngsters learned about the sanctuary and how to look after the birds and the trees.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari lead educator Phil Margetts welcoming the Cub group in the Manu Korokii Profile Group Education Centre and explaining what adventures are in store for them. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography

Finding out what students already know about conservation in Aotearoa and discussing the need for the Xcluder pest proof fence at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography

The group visited Manu Korokii Profile Group Education Centre and learnt which animals were pests and how the sanctuary keeps them out with the largest Xcluder pest free fence in the world.