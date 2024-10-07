Te Awamutu Scouts Group Cubs have been learning the value of protecting native species from predators, with a particular emphasis on the work that goes in at Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari.
Matariki (leader) Harirewa Shearer said a highlight was a day tramp on the maunga where the youngsters learned about the sanctuary and how to look after the birds and the trees.
The group visited Manu Korokii Profile Group Education Centre and learnt which animals were pests and how the sanctuary keeps them out with the largest Xcluder pest free fence in the world.