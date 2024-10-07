Advertisement
Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari precious to Te Awamutu Cub Scouts

Dean Taylor
By
Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu Scouts Cub group on their day tramp to Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography

Te Awamutu Scouts Group Cubs have been learning the value of protecting native species from predators, with a particular emphasis on the work that goes in at Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari.

Matariki (leader) Harirewa Shearer said a highlight was a day tramp on the maunga where the youngsters learned about the sanctuary and how to look after the birds and the trees.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari lead educator Phil Margetts welcoming the Cub group in the Manu Korokii Profile Group Education Centre and explaining what adventures are in store for them. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography
Finding out what students already know about conservation in Aotearoa and discussing the need for the Xcluder pest proof fence at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography
The group visited Manu Korokii Profile Group Education Centre and learnt which animals were pests and how the sanctuary keeps them out with the largest Xcluder pest free fence in the world.

Kākā feeding at Sanctuary Mountain - Maungatautari. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography
Cub Melissa commented: “It’s so beautiful here. I love hearing all the different native birds and seeing the kākā flying around us.”

As part of their community badges, the Cubs decided to do their part to assist the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust.

Shearer said the plan is to make regular visits to the maunga to keep learning and also to spread the word and encourage more people to visit the sanctuary.

“It’s right here in our backyard and it is struggling,” said Shearer.

Educator Phil Margetts (right), alnongside Te Awamutu Cub matariki (leader) Harirewa Shearer, inside Te Tūī a Tāne, the Southern Enclosure, pausing to look at some tracking tunnels, one of the ways of checking that no pests are inside the sanctuary. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography
Cubs trek into Maungatautari's interior bush. Photo / Ryan's Daughter Photography
“It would be so devastating to lose the sanctuary because of not being able to sustain the fence.”

Te Awamutu Cubs urge the public to help the sanctuary stay open by visiting it regularly.

