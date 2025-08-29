Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari home to 730 species after full-circle journey

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Waikato News Director & Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
7 mins to read

A release of robins at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Phil Brown

A release of robins at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Phil Brown

From an ancient forest that used to be home to an abundance of native flora and fauna, to being eroded for pastoral land, to becoming home to more than 700 species, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari has had quite the journey.

Standing amongst the dense green tree canopy, listening to the cacophony

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save