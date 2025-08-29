A release of robins at Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Photo / Phil Brown
From an ancient forest that used to be home to an abundance of native flora and fauna, to being eroded for pastoral land, to becoming home to more than 700 species, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari has had quite the journey.
Standing amongst the dense green tree canopy, listening to the cacophonyof birdsong, it’s hard to imagine Maungatautari looking any different.
But what can be experienced today is the result of decades of work, mostly by passionate volunteers and locals.
The ancient 797m volcano between Cambridge and Putāruru was once largely eroded for forestry and farming, which caused many native species to vanish.
Local iwi, including Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Raukawa, Ngāti Hauā and Waikato, have a strong connection to the area and the forest.
The mountain was named by Rakataura, a tohunga of the Tainui waka, who saw the mountain appearing to float above the fog and asked “ko wai te maunga e tautari mai naa?” (Who is the mountain floating there?), it says in the plan.
“The people of the Tainui waka have continued to live in and around the mountain for generations.
“All living things were perceived to have mauri and mana, so iwi sought permission from spiritual guardians of the forests before felling trees to build canoes and taking plants and birdlife for food.”
With the influx of humans in the 1880s, more of the forest was eroded for forestry and farming, causing many of the native bird and insect species to disappear.
Saddleback, North Island robin, and stitchbird disappeared in the late 1800s or early 1900s, while kiwi, kākā and kākāriki vanished by the mid-1900s.
“[Through them] Juliette and I learned the blinding truth about New Zealand and its history.”
They read several books, including Nga Uruora by Geoff Park, Wallace said, which detailed the “degradation” of several areas of New Zealand “as we humans impacted upon them”.
Inspired by this, as well as the work of DoC, which by then had eradicated pests from a large number of offshore islands and “brought them back to life”, the Wallace’s looked to recreate those efforts in their own backyard.
“The sea protects those offshore islands. I spent the first 15 years of my farming life... building fences. [I thought] why don’t we emulate the sea by designing a pest-proof fence?”
Special fence
Together with Tim Day, who Wallace got to know through AgResearch, they came up with several pest-proof fence designs for their property at Warrenheip.
They built prototypes and trialled each design to see which was most effective.
The translocation, in collaboration with DoC and iwi Ngāi Tahu, marked the first time for kākāpō to live on the mainland in nearly four decades.
Other species at the sanctuary include giant weta, tuatara, Hochstetter’s frog, North Island saddleback (translocated 2013), North Island robin (translocated 2011), kākā (released from 2007) and kōkako (first translocated 2015).
Numerous fungi and plant species are also thriving.
