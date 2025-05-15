Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Saint Pius X Catholic Church Tokoroa gets new roof thanks to community

By John Van de Ven
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Saint Pius X church in Tokoroa was built in the 1960s (left). Its original roof has now reached the end of its life and is being replaced (right).

The Tokoroa community is coming together to replace the roof of Saint Pius X Catholic Church in an effort that reminds some people of the days when the church was built in the early 1960s.

The original 53-tonne clay-tile roof has reached the end of its life and is being replaced with a lighter steel one.

“Sand was building up in the gutters and water had started to seep into the ceiling cavity,” parish priest Father Robert Sharplin said.

Thanks to the Tokoroa community‘s donations, the roof replacement, by local business Alan Wilson Building Contractors and overseen by parish members Richard Mace and Rod Nicholas, is now well under way.

The approach is reminiscent of the church’s construction: much of the work back then was undertaken by volunteers under the leadership of the late Father John J O’Connor.

Known for his practical and community-driven approach, O’Connor would often go down to the Tokoroa Old Pub and ask patrons if they would help out with a concrete pour in exchange for a few beers, Sharplin said.

“The community always showed up the next morning.

“O’Connor himself was no stranger to the tools - he’d climb ladders, walk the beams, and labour right alongside the crew.”

Father O’Connor eventually left Tokoroa. He died in 1968 and was buried in Auckland. He loved the South Waikato so much that the title “Parish Priest, Tokoroa” was put on his headstone.

Parish Priest Robert Sharplin in front of Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Tokoroa. Photo / John Van de Ven

The new 4-tonne steel roof should ease pressure on the building’s structure.

To protect the exterior, a large tarp currently shields the building and special protection for the church’s stained-glass windows was imported from Belgium.

The main roofing work is expected to be completed by the end of next week.

John Van de Ven is a photographer based in Tokoroa. Being a passionate local, he created the Facebook group Tokoroa History, which is dedicated to the stories and history of South Waikato people and businesses.

