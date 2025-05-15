Saint Pius X church in Tokoroa was built in the 1960s (left). Its original roof has now reached the end of its life and is being replaced (right).

The Tokoroa community is coming together to replace the roof of Saint Pius X Catholic Church in an effort that reminds some people of the days when the church was built in the early 1960s.

The original 53-tonne clay-tile roof has reached the end of its life and is being replaced with a lighter steel one.

“Sand was building up in the gutters and water had started to seep into the ceiling cavity,” parish priest Father Robert Sharplin said.

Thanks to the Tokoroa community‘s donations, the roof replacement, by local business Alan Wilson Building Contractors and overseen by parish members Richard Mace and Rod Nicholas, is now well under way.

The approach is reminiscent of the church’s construction: much of the work back then was undertaken by volunteers under the leadership of the late Father John J O’Connor.