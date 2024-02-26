Women's Division Federated Farmers Pōkuru Branch 25th anniversary committee.

At a well-attended annual meeting of the Pōkuru Ladies Social Club at the home of Mrs E Boswell on Tuesday, March 22, 1949, the guest speaker was Mrs Ray, Waipā provincial president of the women’s division of Federated Farmers (WDFF).

That was the genesis of the formation of Rural Women NZ Pōkuru Branch, which is now planning 75th birthday celebrations.

As reported in the first minutes, Mrs Ray gave a comprehensive explanation of all branches of the women’s division.

Mrs Turner then proposed, and Mrs Boswell seconded, that a Pōkuru Branch of the women’s division of the Federated Farmers be formed.

1951 Country Women's committee: Back from left; H. Empson, L. Eyre, W. Godfrey, C. Macky, G. Clarke;. Front from left; E. Boswell, A. Ray, W. Neill, E. Hutton.

The motion was carried and the first elected officers were: Mrs Boswell, president; Mrs S Harris, vice president; Miss B West, secretary/treasurer; Mrs Law, assistant secretary; committee: Mrs Smith, Mrs Kovaleski, Mrs Berry, Mrs Woolly.

Subscriptions were set at 2s/6d, and it was agreed they would meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month, with four tea hostesses appointed for each meeting.

This year Rural Women NZ Pōkuru Branch invites present and past members, friends and families to help celebrate 75 years of the organisation at an afternoon at Pōkuru Hall on March 14.

Rural Women Flora Bouma and Sue Barton working with Pokuru School students on a shade tree planting project in 1995.

Branch president June Lambeth says there have been many changes over the past three-quarters of a century, but the aims and goals of Rural Women NZ have remained.

It is a charitable, membership-based organisation that supports people and families in rural communities, advocates for rural needs and provides connections within rural communities.

It is the leading representative body promoting and advocating for rural health, education, land and social issues. It provides information, support and practical learning and leadership opportunities.

The social aspect also remains - RWNZ offers fun and friendship, interaction with like-minded women, contact with women in your community, new skills, practical training and personal development, contact with local and national decision makers, and involvement in supporting and developing your local districts and communities.

Women's Division Federated Farmers Pokuru branch member Rita Moir, who is still a member, modelling a woollen suit made by fellow member Bubbles Jones at the 1995 WDFF conference in Wellington.

Members are from all walks of life and of all ages, and share a love of the land and an interest in making rural communities great places to live.

To share in the milestone celebration, register with June Lambeth, 871 5362, 021 242 1625, mumlambeth@hotmail.com

