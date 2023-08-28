Past and present Te Awamutu College First XV representatives will once again come together to celebrate first XV rugby. Photo / Jesse Wood

The 2023 clash between the Te Awamutu College past and present First XVs will take place on September 2 at Te Awamutu Sports’ Albert Park.

Last year’s match saw the 2022 Te Awamutu College First XV walk away as the victors with a fulltime score of 26-19 after being locked up 7-7 at the break.

Community sport director and organiser of the college face-off, Ollie Ward, told the Te Awamutu Courier it was an awesome day.

“The crowd was huge, and there was amazing support from the community! The young boys held their own throughout the game and left a few old boys sore the next day.”

Current First XV co-captain Billy Ouston says the past side will probably be out for redemption after being defeated in 2022.

This year, Ward hopes for an even bigger, better atmosphere. He invites all former coaches, managers and players to come along and enjoy the afternoon.

You don’t have to take the field - just be a part of the event and come together to connect afterwards.

Ward says it’s all about celebrating first XV rugby. This year, they have around 40 former players interested, but it’s all about who shows up.

This year’s match will be a family affair, with several brothers and cousins across the two squads.

“It’s going to be first-in, first served, and just jump on, unless we have a built more of a structure if people turn up to training. Then we might put people into positions.

“Last year, people just jumped on willy-nilly, in and out of position, which was sweet - it was fun. As long as we’ve got a front row, we should be all right.

“One of the boys has come back from Perth for it. He’s timed his travel in to have a game.”

Hoping to make the match an annual event, Ward says next year it’ll be around about the same date so everyone is aware of it.

A shield has also been introduced to make the challenge match even more of a reality.

The match will kick off at 3pm, with an earlier match between the Waikato Colts Divisional XV and King Country Development at 12.30pm.

If anyone is interested in sponsoring any aspect of this event or is able to livestream the game, contact Ward on 027 290 9268.

“Going forward, next year the plan is to purchase a set of jerseys that we could wear as past players. Whether the past players put money in and we get it together or if we can find a sponsor, that would be great.”

Former players are also welcome to contact Ward or join the Facebook Group TAC 1st XV past players.