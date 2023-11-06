Halfback Richard Judd will return to the Hurricanes in 2024. Photo / Photosport

Halfback Richard Judd will return to the Hurricanes in 2024. Photo / Photosport

In the lead-up to the Super Rugby squad announcements on Thursday, the Hurricanes have announced former Te Awamutu Sports rep Richard Judd and one-cap Ōhaupō player Ngane Punivai have inked deals for 2024.

The 31-year-old Judd returns to the Hurricanes having previously played 12 times for them during 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The halfback was a big part of the 2023 Major League Rugby championship runner-up the San Diego Legion.

“This is a bittersweet announcement on Richard. We congratulate him on Super Rugby selection with the Hurricanes. He will leave a big hole in our team after a very impressive 2023 season,” San Diego Legion head coach/director of rugby and former All Black Danny Lee says.

“He was the backbone to our team and played a significant role in the overall success of the season. He will be deeply missed at Legion but we wish him, Jordyn and the girls all the best on their new adventure. Hopefully, we see Richard and his family back in San Diego colours again at some stage soon. Once a Legionnaire, always a Legionnaire.”

San Diego teammate Ben Grant has also been snapped up by the Hurricanes for the 2024 season.

Lower Hutt native Punivai, 25, returns to the Wellington region after spending 2023 with the Gallagher Chiefs.

The Canterbury utility back made his Super Rugby debut in 2019 with the Crusaders, before transferring to the Highlanders and then the Chiefs.

His versatility across wing and centre positions is of great advantage and he has put in quality performances this season in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC.

After struggling with the effects of long Covid for almost five months last year, Punivai has made the most of every opportunity presented to him since his comeback last August.

All Super Rugby franchises will announce their squads on Thursday between 10am and 3pm.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.