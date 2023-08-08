The New Zealand Warriors will take on the Wests Tigers in Hamilton on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

Hamilton is amping up for yet another sell-out game at FMG Stadium Waikato as the city gets set to become the battleground for the New Zealand Warriors and the Wests Tigers from Sydney this Saturday.

Close to 24,000 fans are set to shake up the stadium, showing that Waikato is very much in the same league as other major sports venues across the country.

It’s the first time in almost six years that live rugby league is coming to Waikato, as the Wests Tigers team decided to host their home game in round 24 of the NRL Premiership in Hamilton.

Wests Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe says the team made the decision to take their home game to New Zealand nine months ago because “we wanted to give back to the people of New Zealand who went without NRL matches for almost three years because of Covid”.

“We worked closely with the Warriors and the NRL to make this happen, and I’m thrilled there’ll be a full house at FMG Stadium Waikato,” Pascoe says.

Hamilton City Council’s Venues, Tourism and Major Events general manager Sean Murray says the city is excited and ready for this opportunity.

Wests Tigers assistant coach Benji Marshall said the team is excited about coming to Hamilton. Photo / Wests Tigers

“The response from the fans for this game has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are so appreciative the Wests Tigers have brought this game to Hamilton. The One New Zealand Warriors have captured the hearts and minds of the New Zealand public and we are all looking out for some amazing end-to-end NRL action,” Murray says.

The Wests Tigers are the first - and only - Australian club to schedule one of this season’s home games in New Zealand.

Wests Tigers assistant coach and Kiwis great Benji Marshall says the team is looking forward to the trip.

“It will be a hectic atmosphere and our boys are really excited about coming over. We have a lot of boys in the team with New Zealand heritage, and Wests Tigers also have a big following in New Zealand... I’m not at all surprised the game is a sell-out,” Marshall says.

This year is a big one for the FMG Stadium: Not only has it already hosted several popular events including the HSBC Rugby Sevens, Fifa Women’s World Cup, Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Aupiki, but there is still lots of action coming up, including National Provincial Championship rugby games, the Black Ferns against the Wallaroos, and the Freestyle Kings motocross event.

The NRL game kicks off at 7.30pm this Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato. For more information visit fmgstadiumwaikato.co.nz.