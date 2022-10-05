Richard Judd of Wellington passes the ball during the 2022 Bunnings NPC round nine match against Counties Manukau in Pukekohe. Photo / Getty Images

Former Te Awamutu Sports halfback Richard "Juddy" Judd, 30, is the first Sports rep to win the Ranfurly Shield in several years after Wellington snatched it from Hawke's Bay with a 19-12 victory in Napier last month.

Although Judd has represented Thames Valley, Counties Manukau and Bay of Plenty previously, this was his first chance at a Ranfurly Shield challenge - 12 years into his career.

"I finally got an opportunity to play in a Shield game, and what better way to do it? My brother-in-law [Xavier Roe] plays for Waikato, and we played them in a challenge the week after, which was awesome," says Judd.

"It's bloody awesome to be part of the team to hold it and win it off Hawke's Bay - because they're a tough team to beat, at home especially - then go on to defend it the following week and lock it away for the summer."

Judd grew up in Thames and attended Thames High School, playing all of his junior code for the Thames Rugby Club.

After leaving high school in 2009, he made his Heartland Championship debut for the Thames Valley Swampfoxes in 2010, playing nine games for the year.

He next appeared for the Swampfoxes in 2012, after breaking his leg and a stint at the Tairua Rugby Club.

That same year, his Thames side won the local championship, the McClinchy Cup.

Judd headed to Te Awamutu Sports for the 2014 season in an attempt to make the Waikato provincial side, but instead ended up as a loan player back to Thames Valley, where he would play his final eight matches for the Heartland side (23 total).

"I played a season in England and then came back to try and make the Waikato side. Deon Muir was coaching at TA and I knew him from watching Waikato and the Chiefs," says Judd.

"I thought that might be a good opportunity to go learn off him, get under his wing and pick his brain.

"We have some family friends that live in Te Awamutu as well, so it made me want to go there even more, knowing a few people there."

He became part of a solid 9-10 combo at Sports with first five-eighth Teti Tela (now Fiji and Fijian Drua).

"It probably wasn't the best season that we had, I think we were down the bottom of the table, but it was a bloody good club. They welcomed you in, and that goes from the boys through to the coaches/management, as well as the whole club and community. It almost felt like I was back home.

"I'm from a small town anyway. and the whole country kind of vibe, that's what I liked about it. There were awesome people to be around."

Richard Judd in action for Te Awamutu Sports in 2014. Photo / File

Considered a journeyman of New Zealand rugby, his next stop after the 2014 Heartland season was the Onewhero Rugby Club in the Counties Manukau region.

"I just bit the bullet and had a crack really. I didn't actually have a contract; I was just going up and trying my luck elsewhere because Waikato had some well-established nines at that stage."

The 2015 season saw Judd called into the Counties Manukau Steelers squad as injury cover for All Blacks halfback Augustine Pulu – possibly the turning point of his career.

A standout ITM Cup saw him start nine out of his 10 games scoring three tries, which led to him signing a full contract for 2016.

Although mainly used off the bench in 2016, Judd played eight games and dotted down for two tries before heading across the country to play for Mount Maunganui Sports Club (Mount Marlins) and the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

His three seasons with the Steamers saw him claim the starting halfback jersey as his own, scoring 40 points from 28 appearances.

In 2018, Judd made his Super Rugby debut for the Hurricanes playing three matches off the pine, followed by a further six outings in 2019.

"After the 2019 NPC season, I shot off to Japan [to play for Suntory Sungoliath] for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. I've been around a fair few clubs," he says jokingly.

"Coming from Thames Valley, I used that as a stepping stone, and it showed me that playing professional rugby was something that I wanted to pursue and make the most of while I can, because obviously, rugby doesn't last forever."

Thames Valley's Richard Judd in action during the 2014 Heartland Championship. Photo / Photosport

Judd says that he wanted to grasp every opportunity that he could.

'You've still got another 30 or 40 years of work ahead of you so you take everything in your stride. If you get those opportunities to go to other places, move around the country and travel around the world, take those experiences on and off the field."

His message for young players is to always put the hard work in and to take the opportunities presented to you - then "doors will open for you".

"Always work on your craft - the more time you put into it, the more rewards you're going to get out of it. If you're a hooker, practice your lineout throws, or as a nine, your passing and box kicks."

Since returning from Japan in 2021, Judd is now in his second season with the Wellington Lions, and added a further three Hurricanes caps to his name in 2022.

Although he has travelled a lot, Thames will always be the place that he calls home.

"This year I got to go home, after being with the 'Canes as an injury replacement, I got to go back and play for Thames, which was awesome. I got to play with my cousin, my brother-in-law, and a lot of guys that were in the 2012 team."

Thames hadn't won the competition since that 2012 victory, and it became almost a fairy-tale homecoming for Judd.

"It was awesome, putting on the Thames jersey again, playing in the McClinchy final and winning in overtime - winning the Ranfurly Shield and McClinchy Cup in one year. Hopefully, we can top it off with the NPC trophy."

He says that once his professional rugby career comes to an end - hopefully on his own terms - that his goal is to head back to help the Thames Rugby Club.

"I want to give back to them because they did so much for me over my junior rugby and out of school. I suppose they paved the path for me to realise what I want to do in life. I owe them for quite a bit."