Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Rugby: Johan Bardoul to return home after conquering world of rugby

Jesse Wood
By
12 mins to read
2015: Bay of Plenty's Johan Bardoul. Photo / George Novak

2015: Bay of Plenty's Johan Bardoul. Photo / George Novak

Te Awamutu-born former Bay of Plenty Steamers rugby forward Johan "Yogi" Bardoul, 35, was thrilled to witness younger brother Seamus making his Steamers debut on September 28 at Tauranga Domain.

Now based in Perth, Western

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News