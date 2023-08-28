Ashley Strange from Coastal Womens scores a try against the Country side. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photography

Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club has received a $30,000 boost from Bunnings Rugby Assist as one of 10 clubs nationally (from a pool of 164 applicants) to share in a $300,000 pool to help upgrade its facilities and to be even more welcoming to all members of their community.

Established in 1963, Whangamatā had small beginnings, as people moved into the coastal town and the club’s numbers slowly swelled over the next 60 years, progress highlighted by fielding their first-ever women’s team and the men’s senior A side capturing two titles in the past three years.

“We now have 276 registered players across juniors and seniors, including 28 women players,” said vice president of the club and Thames Valley community rugby officer Kaitlin Russell.

The increase in women’s participation has seen “three local girls, born and bred, playing for the Thames Valley Vixens”, added Russell who credited the Thames Valley Union’s expansion into schools as a major driver in the boost to females strapping on the boots. “We also had five, first-fifteen players who played in the (representative) under-19 and under-16 Thames Valley sides.

“It’s taking off over here, we have the right drivers behind it and we are committed to getting things going in schools.”

Currently, New Zealand Rugby provides funding only to “established competitions” that focus on teams from bigger regions who compete across two divisions in the Farah Palmer Cup. For teams like the Vixens from a smaller province, the union’s female players contest only a handful of friendlies and country v coastal games, something Russell said “needs to be funded and have recognition”.

Whangamatā Senior A men recently beat Hauraki North 33-20 to claim the title for 2023. Photo / Bart's Rugby Photos.

Russell said the financial aid in the form of building and renovation materials from Bunnings, was great for a club that has a men’s team “full of tradesmen”.

Club facilities being upgraded include a facelift for the changing rooms, cubicle showers and separate toilets for women’s players. Russell added the “thriving club” had up to 400 families with some level of involvement, and it was crucial to create a space to be proud of that includes new curtains and is accessible to prams via a ramp.

Saturday, September 16 looms as an exciting day in the club’s history, one not seen for over four decades, as Heartland Championship Rugby makes a return to Whangamatā, as the home side the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes host back-to-back champions, South Canterbury.

“We’ve had a few working bees in anticipation of the game against South Canterbury,” Russell said. “We’re pretty excited as we haven’t had a big game here since the 1970s.”

She encourages people from around the Coromandel to get down and support the (currently unbeaten) Swamp Foxes and the club that will be looking resplendent after its makeover.































