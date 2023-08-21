Several Thames Valley players have made the Chiefs Heartland Under-20 squad. Photo / NZ Herald

The Chiefs Rugby Club have named 27 talented young players for their University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under-20 squad.

Players were selected from the Chiefs Heartland provincial unions of Thames Valley and King Country to represent the club in two fixtures next month. The first match will be against the Counties Manukau Under-19s, before the squad travel to Napier to face the Hurricanes Under-20 Heartland team.

The Chiefs and Hurricanes teams will compete for the Glen Osborne Cup that honours the former All Black, who represented both sides in Super Rugby. Osborne played for the Chiefs Rugby Club from 1996-1998 before moving to the Hurricanes in 1999.

Chiefs Rugby Club head of pathways Kent Currie said the club were delighted to be continuing this initiative.

“Thames Valley and King Country are two proud provincial unions that play a significant role in our pathway programme. Establishing this Heartland Under-20 squad last year allowed us to build stronger connections in these regions, and successfully identify players with the potential to play at Super Rugby level.”

As Currie said recently of the Chiefs Country Under-19 teams: “Our philosophy as an organisation is to give our region’s most talented players opportunities, first and foremost, as opposed to having to recruit from outside our region.”

The University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under-20 campaign gives these players a chance to further learn and develop their skills across all areas of rugby with the support of experienced coaches and management.

The skilled coaching team is this year led by previous Waikato and New Zealand representative Paul Hodder, alongside Jackson Willison, who was part of the 2012 championship-winning Chiefs side. Former Thames Valley and King Country player Gene Waller will complete the knowledgeable coaching group.

University of Waikato Chiefs Heartland Under 20 Squad (last name, first name, club): Thames Valley Rugby Football Union, Blok, Torban - United U21s, Butler, Rian - United U21s, Chwesik, Korbin - Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club, Clague, Adam - Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club, Gilbert, Fozz - Whangamatā Rugby & Sports Club, Harper Dent, Ihaka - Hautapu Sports Club (Origin - Coromandel), Hau-Mirko, William - Mercury Bay Rugby and Sport Club, Hazleton, Caleb - Waihou Rugby & Sports Club, McKain, Aiden - United U21s, Ropiha, Kellim - United U21s, Saxon, Kaleb - Hautapu Sports Club (Origin - Waihou Rugby & Sports Club), Sheehan, Devyn - Waihou Rugby & Sports Club, Wiki, Rhys - United U21s King Country Rugby Football Union, Anderson, Huia - Hautapu Sports Club (Origin - Taupō), Arnold, Hunter - Taupō United Rugby & Sports Club, Barrowcliffe, Topia - Clifton Rugby & Sports Club (Origin - Piopio), Cook, George - Hautapu Sports Club (Origin - Taupō), Cressy Baggot, Levi - Hamilton Marist Rugby Football Club (Origin - Te Kūiti), Hatu-Pratt, Zylar - Bush United Rugby Football Club, Hedley, Patrick - University of Waikato Rugby (Origin - Te Kūiti), Marshall, Phayzen - Waitete Rugby Football Club, Muller, Kess - Kio Kio United Sports Club, Pakome, Brandon - Taupō Rugby & Sports Club, Phillips, Kees - Hautapu Sports Club (Origin - Tongariro), Quinn, Taipari - Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Rec Club, Spence, Nicholas - University of Waikato Rugby (Origin - Tongariro), Talivai - Leydon, Hunter - Taupō Rugby & Sports Club.

Team management: head coach Paul Hodder, coach Gene Waller, coach Jackson Willison. Manager: Ryan Gulbransen. Assistant manager: Keith Middlemiss. Physiotherapist: Tane Hotham. Trainer: Olly Spicer.

Fixtures: Saturday, September 9 v Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union U19s, Hauraki Plains Friday, September 15 v Hurricanes Rugby Club Heartland U20s, McLean Park, Napier.