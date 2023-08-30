Fiji's Caleb Muntz (left) celebrates the win over England with Selestino Ravutaumada (back) and Zuriel Togiatama after the 2023 Summer Nations Series match at Twickenham. Photo / INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Former Hamilton Boys’ High School student Caleb Muntz and former Hamilton Old Boys rep Selestino Ravutaumada were part of Fiji’s historic 30-22 victory over England last weekend - their first-ever loss to the Pacific Island nation.

A former Warriors NRL 9s rep, Ravutaumada was awarded man of the match while Huntly-born Muntz slotted three penalties and three conversions in the 2023 Rugby World Cup warmup match at Twickenham.

Fiji lost all seven previous matchups since 1988 by an average score of 41-16 but spotlighted its threat to go well at the World Cup by cleaning up all of its past weaknesses against England: Discipline, set-pieces, fitness and goalkicking. Allied to its natural flair and power, Fiji finally prevailed.

“They’re a really good team now, got some phenomenal athletes,” said captain Courtney Lawes, whose 100th England cap was spoiled.

“One on one, they made us look silly.”

Wales, Fiji’s first opponent at the World Cup on September 10 in Bordeaux, was duly warned as coach, and Waikato rugby legend, Warren Gatland was at Twickenham.

“The result was really good,” said Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said.

“We have pushed the boys very hard (in training), taking them to the limit, and they’ve never complained.”

The Fijians trailed England only 8-3 after the first half, and never trailed again from the 43rd minute following its second converted try while it was playing with 14 men. Prop Eroni Mawa was in the sin-bin.

Fiji's Caleb Muntz fends off Danny Care of England in the 2023 Summer Nations Series at Twickenham. Photo / INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

England closed to 23-22 in the 68th but Fiji’s third try clinched the victory in the 72nd when dazzling wing Ravutaumada dragged in four defenders and offloaded for replacement scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli to score untouched.

Ravutaumada was a deserving man of the match, dangerous whenever he had the ball. He conceded England’s opening try and cost Fiji a first-half try but he made up for it by setting up two tries.

“England gave us what we expected,” said Ravutaumada.

England was sloppy again and has lost three of its four World Cup warmups.

It is no closer to fixing its myriad problems than when Eddie Jones was the coach.

Defeat also compounded a miserable week in which captain Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola were suspended for the opening World Cup game against Argentina on September 9 in Marseille and winger Anthony Watson was ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury.

England made eight changes after a drubbing from Ireland in Dublin last weekend, starting hooker Theo Dan, scrumhalf Alex Mitchell and wing Jonny May, the favourite to replace Watson at the World Cup.

May scored the opening try, beating opposite Ravutaumada for the first try by an England back in 360 minutes, covering six games since March.

But after a passing downpour, creating conditions that traditionally suit England, Fiji dominated with seven changes after losing to France 34-17.

Fiji flyhalf Muntz slotted the first of his five goal kicks, and Ravutaumada made a try-saving tackle on Max Malins on halftime as Fiji finished the half without Mawa, who was sin-binned for pulling down a maul. His was only the second yellow card Fiji has received this year.

It didn’t matter to Fiji after the break. Waisea Nayacalevu had a try ruled out in the first half by a marginal forward pass but Ravutaumada didn’t make the same mistake to set up the captain again after getting away from two defenders.

Muntz converted, and again when left wing Vinaya Habosi took an unmarked ruck ball over the tryline.

England came back with converted tries to replacement backs Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant but Ravutaumada had one more big run to unleash.

“The defence wasn’t good enough,” England coach Steve Borthwick said after his sixth loss in nine tests.

“The power of Fiji’s carries, they scored too easily. We slipped off too many tackles.”

Forty-six years ago, almost to the day, Fiji also bet the British Lions 25-21 at Buckhurst Park in Suva.

England 22 (Tries: Jonny May, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant. Conversions: George Ford 2. Penalties: George Ford)

Fiji 30 (Tries: Waisea Nayacalevu, Vinaya Habosi, Simione Kuruvoli. Conversions: Caleb Muntz 3. Penalties: Caleb Muntz 3)

HT: 8-3