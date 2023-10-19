Ray Stafford (from left), Richard Adam, Andy Baker and Kiwi Searancke were some of the many Waikato reps from the Te Awamutu area.

The professional era of rugby (1996-present) is talked about a lot these days but there were plenty of passionate players that were legends in their own right before money became involved.

The Te Awamutu region has seen many great Waikato representatives over the past 102 years.

From the pile of provincial representatives, I have put together an “Old School XV” of Waikato reps to play for clubs in the Te Awamutu region between 1960 and 1995.

Please note, this is not every representative and is just a random selection.

The likes of Waikato centurion Pat “Foxy” Bennett joined Ōhaupō Rugby Sports Club in 1984 after his Waikato career was over, while others moved to another club after just one season in the Te Awamutu area.

Several New Zealand players and New Zealand triallists played in the region over that period.

Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys (now Te Awamutu Marist) had the services of New Zealand winger Bill Birtwistle for 1967, while current All Blacks coach Ian Foster amassed over 100 games for Te Awamutu clubs.

Former Te Awamutu Courier sports editor Colin Thorsen says that the prolific try scorer “just glided - it was just poetry in motion”.

Bill Bartie, John O’Connor and Richard Jerram were among the New Zealand triallists.

One-cap Waikato loose forward Martyn Steffert coached Te Awamutu Sports after his playing career was over.

Te Awamutu region Waikato XV - 1960-1995:

John O'Connor - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1974.

1. J.M. (John) O’Connor - Te Awamutu Old Boys

Waikato #688

Waikato years: 1973-1974

Waikato caps: 23

Waikato points: 8

Other rep teams: Auckland Colts, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson Bays Invitational XV, Harlequins club, Barbarians club, New Zealand Colts, New Zealand Juniors, New Zealand Trials





Foxy Bennett - Ōhaupō 1984.

2. P.J. (Pat/Foxy) Bennett - Ōhaupō

Waikato #693

Waikato years: 1973-1978, 1980-1983

Waikato caps: 133

Waikato points: 20

Other rep teams: Harlequins club





Kiwi Searancke - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1978.

3. K.P. (Kiwi) Searancke - Te Awamutu Old Boys/Kihikihi

Waikato #711

Waikato years: 1976, 1978-1983

Waikato caps: 73

Waikato points: 4





Bruce Mandeno - Waikato Colts 1968.

4. B.C. (Bruce) Mandeno - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #659

Waikato years: 1970

Waikato caps: 3

Other rep teams: Waikato Colts





Bill Bartie - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1976.

5. B.A. (Bill) Bartie - Te Awamutu Old Boys/Kihikihi

Waikato #690

Waikato years: 1973-1976, 1978

Waikato caps: 23

Waikato points: 4

Other rep teams: Harlequins club, New Zealand Juniors, New Zealand Trial





Richard Jerram - Waikato 1993. Photo / Photosport

6. R.M. (Richard) Jerram - Te Awamutu Old Boys

Waikato #871

Waikato years: 1988-1994

Waikato caps: 106

Waikato points: 122

Other rep teams: Manawatū, Wairarapa Bush Centennial XV, New Zealand Colts, North Island Universities, New Zealand Development Team, New Zealand XV, New Zealand Universities, New Zealand Trials





Ray Stafford - Te Awamutu United.

7. R.B. (Ray) Stafford - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #687

Waikato years: 1973-1975

Waikato caps: 37

Waikato points: 16

Other rep teams: Whanganui, Whanganui-King Country, Harlequins club, New Zealand Trials





Robin O'Neill - Te Awamutu St Pat's Old Boys 1966.

8. R.G. (Robin/Bob) O’Neill - Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys

Waikato #615

Waikato years: 1967

Waikato caps: 6

Other rep teams: Manawatū, Manawatū-Horowhenua





Dene Mullins - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1976.

9. D.G. (Dene) Mullins - Te Awamutu Old Boys

Waikato #715

Waikato years: 1976

Waikato caps: 4

Other rep teams: New Zealand Colts





Ian Foster - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1987.

10. I.D. (Ian) Foster - Te Awamutu Old Boys/Te Awamutu Sports

Waikato #815

Waikato years: 1985-1988, 1990-1998

Waikato caps: 148

Waikato points: 322

Other rep teams: Chiefs, NZRFU Presidents’s XV





Richard Adam - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1987.

11. R.A. (Richard) Adam Junior - Te Awamutu United/Te Awamutu Old Boys/Te Awamutu Sports

Waikato #735

Waikato years: 1978, 1980-1984

Waikato caps: 75

Waikato points: 215





Selwyn Hohepa - Te Awamutu Sports 1991.

12. S.H. (Selwyn) Hohepa - Te Awamutu Old Boys/Te Awamutu Sports/Kihikihi

Waikato #864

Waikato years: 1988, 1991

Waikato caps: 6

Waikato points: 3

Other rep teams: Northern Māori





Wren Bartram - Te Awamutu United 1964.

13. W.C. (Wren) Bartram - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #577

Waikato years: 1966-1968

Waikato caps: 19

Waikato points: 12

Other rep teams: Waikato XV





Bill Birtwistle - Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union 1967.

14. W.M. (Bill) Birtwistle - Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys

Waikato #608

Waikato years: 1967-1970

Waikato caps: 29

Waikato points: 21

Other rep teams: Auckland, Canterbury, South Island, North Island, Whineray XV, New Zealand





Andy Baker - Te Awamutu St Pat's Old Boys 1981.

15. A.W. (Andy) Baker - Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys

Waikato #709

Waikato years: 1976, 1978-1979, 1981-1983

Waikato caps: 50

Waikato points: 221

Other rep teams: Wasps club, New Zealand Marist, Air New Zealand Māori XV, New Zealand Māori





Reserves:

Tom Chestnut - Te Awamutu Rugby Sub-Union Juniors 1956.

T.J. (Tom) Chestnut - Te Awamutu Old Boys

Waikato #552

Waikato years: 1963-1965

Waikato caps: 27

Waikato points: 3





Bryce Wilson - Te Awamutu United 1964.

A.B. (Bryce) Wilson - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #582

Waikato years: 1967

Waikato caps: 7

Other rep teams: Waikato XV





David Livingstone - Te Awamutu Old Boys 1985.

D.J. (David) Livingstone - Te Awamutu Old Boys

\Waikato #763

Waikato years: 1980-1982

Waikato caps: 17





Marty Gilmer - Waikato Colts 1968.

M.J. (Marty) Gilmer - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #635

Waikato years: 1968-1972, 1974

Waikato caps: 45

Waikato points: 17





Rex Robinson - Te Awamutu Sports 1992.

R.T. (Rex) Robinson - Te Awamutu Sports

Waikato #905

Waikato years: 1993-1994

Waikato caps: 7





Peter Hollinshead - Te Awamutu St Pat's Old Boys 1965.

P.G. (Peter) Hollinshead - Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys

Waikato #562

Waikato years: 1964-1965, 1967

Waikato caps: 5

Other rep teams: Waikato XV, Waikato B





Graham Dewdney - Te Awamutu United 1964.

G.M. (Graham) Dewdney - Te Awamutu United

Waikato #560

Waikato years: 1964, 1968

Waikato caps: 5

Waikato points: 3

Other rep teams: Waikato XV





Andy Bell - Ōhaupō 1966.

A.A. (Andy) Bell - Ōhaupō/Te Awamutu St Pat’s Old Boys

Waikato #551

Waikato years: 1963, 1965, 1968-1969

Waikato caps: 23

Waikato points: 78

Other rep teams: Waikato XV, Waikato B, New Zealand Colts Trial





Coach:

Martyn Steffert - Te Awamutu Sports coach 2003.

M.W. (Martyn) Steffert - Te Awamutu Sports

Waikato #932

Waikato years: 1995

Waikato caps: 1

Other rep teams: Thames Valley, Northland Vikings, New Zealand Universities





