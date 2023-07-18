Rugby: 2023 National Provincial Championship, Waikato squad announced

Final foes last weekend, now Waikato team mates - Simon Parker (Hautapu) and Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist) facing off in last weekend's Premiership Final. Photo / Matt Gould

Final foes last weekend, now Waikato team mates - Simon Parker (Hautapu) and Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist) facing off in last weekend's Premiership Final. Photo / Matt Gould

Waikato Rugby has named an initial 33-man squad for the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC) with Ayden Johnstone and Mitch Jacobson returning as co-captains.

They bring vast experience to the squad for the upcoming 2023 season with the pair having between them a total of 112 provincial caps.

In fact, the majority of the 2022 squad is returning with 29 of the 33 players from last season named in the squad.

The Mooloos have named the majority of their 2022 NPC squad for the new season. Photo / Waikato Rugby

Four players making their Waikato debut this season are Hamilton Marist propping duo, Gabe Robinson and Mason Tupaea, Te Awamutu Sports outside back, Cody Nordstrom, and former All Blacks and current Gallagher Chiefs flyhalf, Josh Ioane, who makes the move up from Otago, having amassed a total of 57 provincial caps, scoring 427 points.

This season, eight players have a chance to reach playing milestones. Ayden Johnstone and Ollie Norris, currently sit on 40 Waikato caps and have a chance of reaching their 50 games milestone later this season. There are six players who are in line to receive their 18th game blazer this season, these players are Rhys Marshall (14) Tepaea Cook-Savage (13), Daniel Sinkinson (12), Simon Parker (11), Pita Anae-Ah Sue (9) and Patrick McCurran (9).

Waikato head coach Ross Filipo said, “We are incredibly proud to announce the squad we have selected for the upcoming season. These athletes have shown immense talent, dedication, and a deep understanding of the game. They have earned their place through hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to our team’s values.

“This squad embodies the spirit of our region. Each player brings a unique set of skills and strengths to their position. We have full confidence in the abilities of these players and believe that they will uphold the proud traditions of Waikato Rugby.”

Waikato kick-off their 2023 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign with three away games, beginning with the Southland Stags on Sunday, August 6.

The Mooloos’ first home game will be against the Taranaki Bulls on Sunday, August 20 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Purchase your ticket packs for all Waikato NPC matches at: https://mooloo.flicket.co.nz/

2023 Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC Squad is:

Pita Anae-Ah Sue (9) Hautapu

Hamilton Burr (38) Hautapu

Tepaea Cook-Savage (13) Fraser Tech

Liam Coombes-Fabling (32) Fraser Tech

Mosese Dawai (24) Otorohanga

George Dyer (22) Fraser Tech

Samipeni Finau (28) Hamilton Old Boys

Josh Ioane (*) United Matamata Sports

Luke Jacobson (28) Hautapu

Mitch Jacobson (72) Hautapu – Co-Captain

Ayden Johnstone (40) Hautapu – Co-Captain

Taha Kemara (5) Te Awamutu Sports

D’Angelo Leuila (21) Fraser Tech

Anton Lienert-Brown (22) University

Rhys Marshall (14)

Patrick McCurran (9) Fraser Tech

Damian McKenzie (37) University

Laghlan McWhannell (30) Hautapu

Cody Nordstrom (*) Te Awamutu Sports

Ollie Norris (40) Hautapu

Simon Parker (11) Hautapu

Cortez Ratima (31) Otorohanga

Te Rama Reuben (6) University

Gabe Robinson (*) Hamilton Marist

Xavier Roe (26) Hamilton Old Boys

Daniel Sinkinson (12) Melville

Bailyn Sullivan (55) Hamilton Marist

Samisoni Taukei’aho (44) Fraser Tech

James Tucker (59) Hamilton Marist

Solomone Tukuafu (3) Hamilton Old Boys

Mason Tupaea (*) Hamilton Marist

Quinn Tupaea (32) Hamilton Old Boys

Gideon Wrampling (18) Hamilton Old Boys

() = caps for Waikato

* = Debut



