Rugby: 2023 National Provincial Championship, Waikato squad announced

Waikato Rugby has named an initial 33-man squad for the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC) with Ayden Johnstone and Mitch Jacobson returning as co-captains.
They bring vast experience to the squad for the upcoming 2023 season with the pair having between them a total of 112 provincial caps.
In fact, the majority of the 2022 squad is returning with 29 of the 33 players from last season named in the squad.
Four players making their Waikato debut this season are Hamilton Marist propping duo, Gabe Robinson and Mason Tupaea, Te Awamutu Sports outside back, Cody Nordstrom, and former All Blacks and current Gallagher Chiefs flyhalf, Josh Ioane, who makes the move up from Otago, having amassed a total of 57 provincial caps, scoring 427 points.
This season, eight players have a chance to reach playing milestones. Ayden Johnstone and Ollie Norris, currently sit on 40 Waikato caps and have a chance of reaching their 50 games milestone later this season. There are six players who are in line to receive their 18th game blazer this season, these players are Rhys Marshall (14) Tepaea Cook-Savage (13), Daniel Sinkinson (12), Simon Parker (11), Pita Anae-Ah Sue (9) and Patrick McCurran (9).
Waikato head coach Ross Filipo said, “We are incredibly proud to announce the squad we have selected for the upcoming season. These athletes have shown immense talent, dedication, and a deep understanding of the game. They have earned their place through hard work, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to our team’s values.
“This squad embodies the spirit of our region. Each player brings a unique set of skills and strengths to their position. We have full confidence in the abilities of these players and believe that they will uphold the proud traditions of Waikato Rugby.”
Waikato kick-off their 2023 Bunnings Warehouse NPC campaign with three away games, beginning with the Southland Stags on Sunday, August 6.
The Mooloos’ first home game will be against the Taranaki Bulls on Sunday, August 20 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Purchase your ticket packs for all Waikato NPC matches at: https://mooloo.flicket.co.nz/
2023 Waikato Bunnings Warehouse NPC Squad is:
- Pita Anae-Ah Sue (9) Hautapu
- Hamilton Burr (38) Hautapu
- Tepaea Cook-Savage (13) Fraser Tech
- Liam Coombes-Fabling (32) Fraser Tech
- Mosese Dawai (24) Otorohanga
- George Dyer (22) Fraser Tech
- Samipeni Finau (28) Hamilton Old Boys
- Josh Ioane (*) United Matamata Sports
- Luke Jacobson (28) Hautapu
- Mitch Jacobson (72) Hautapu – Co-Captain
- Ayden Johnstone (40) Hautapu – Co-Captain
- Taha Kemara (5) Te Awamutu Sports
- D’Angelo Leuila (21) Fraser Tech
- Anton Lienert-Brown (22) University
- Rhys Marshall (14)
- Patrick McCurran (9) Fraser Tech
- Damian McKenzie (37) University
- Laghlan McWhannell (30) Hautapu
- Cody Nordstrom (*) Te Awamutu Sports
- Ollie Norris (40) Hautapu
- Simon Parker (11) Hautapu
- Cortez Ratima (31) Otorohanga
- Te Rama Reuben (6) University
- Gabe Robinson (*) Hamilton Marist
- Xavier Roe (26) Hamilton Old Boys
- Daniel Sinkinson (12) Melville
- Bailyn Sullivan (55) Hamilton Marist
- Samisoni Taukei’aho (44) Fraser Tech
- James Tucker (59) Hamilton Marist
- Solomone Tukuafu (3) Hamilton Old Boys
- Mason Tupaea (*) Hamilton Marist
- Quinn Tupaea (32) Hamilton Old Boys
- Gideon Wrampling (18) Hamilton Old Boys
() = caps for Waikato
* = Debut