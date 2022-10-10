Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Rugby: 20 years on from epic Waikato 2002 NPC season

Jesse Wood
By
10 mins to read
Waikato captain Deon Muir after their 2002 semi-final victory over Otago. Photo / Photosport

Waikato captain Deon Muir after their 2002 semi-final victory over Otago. Photo / Photosport

It's been almost two decades since Waikato fell 40-28 to Auckland in the 2002 Air New Zealand National Provincial Championship rugby final after an epic season where they only lost one round-robin match.

The Te

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News