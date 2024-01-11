New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is reminding Ruapehu residents of upcoming road closures that could add 90 minutes to travel times.

Ruapehu motorists are advised to plan their journey ahead of closures on State Highway 4 (SH4) near the Makatote Rail Viaduct that come into effect on January 13.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding motorists that due to road maintenance works that required resurfacing, this section of the highway would be closed in both northbound and southbound directions.

The section of the highway is being rebuilt over two weeks, and it included seven days of full daytime road closures and intermittent stop/go traffic management.

The closure will see traffic detoured via SH47, SH46, SH1 and SH49, with NZTA stating that this detour will add about 90 minutes to travel times between National Park and Tohunga Junction.

The New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, are advising Ruapehu motorists of significant upcoming road closures. Photo / NZTA

People travelling to Whakapapa for the Turoa Goat Adventure Run, January 20, or the 70th anniversary of the Tangiwai disaster, January 21, will not be affected as no roadworks will be taking place then.

The NZTA Journey Planner will have the latest information for this site, and all other roadworks and road hazards that may affect travel times and routes.

The works are scheduled to start weather permitting, on January 12 to January 27.

Schedule of works:

January 12, from 6am-6pm - Roads open with stop/go traffic management

January 13, 6am-6pm, Roads open with stop/go traffic management

January 14 - No work, both lanes open

January 15, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED

January 16, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED

January 17, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED

January 18, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED

January 19 - No work, both lanes open

January 20 - No work, both lanes open

January 21 - No work, both lanes open

January 22 - No work, both lanes open

January 23, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED.

January 24, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED.

January 25, 8am-4.30pm - CLOSED.

January 26, 6am-6pm - Roads open with stop/go traffic management.

January 27, 6am-6pm - Roads open with stop/go traffic management.

January 28 - No work, both lanes open.

