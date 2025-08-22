Rowing NZ is embracing a global talent pipeline, with athletes training at top United States universities such as UC Berkeley, Syracuse, and Northeastern, alongside New Zealand institutions like Otago and Lincoln.

Athletes in this year’s Under-23 men’s eight squad include a mix of Kiwi athletes drawn from across New Zealand and the US, like Matthew Waddell (Waikato Rowing Club and UC Berkeley), Cody Johnson (Avon Rowing Club), Fred Vavasour (Wairau Rowing Club) and Nicholas Bryan (West End Rowing Club/Syracuse University).

“Different approaches from around the world are making our mix stronger,” Wickham said.

“Coaches have their eyes and ears open, and our general manager of performance, Judith Hamilton, is always scouting new ways of working when we’re competing at international events.

“We’re always learning, always evolving. That’s what helps keep us competitive.”

He said rowing was not one of those sports where talent could rocket to the top overnight, but demanded patience, grit, and years of development.

“The average age of our Paris team was 28.

Rowing NZ chief executive Simon Wickham.

“Most athletes have a decade of hard work after leaving school before they reach the elite level.”

The journey typically starts with the Maadi Regatta and secondary school rowing, followed by U19 representation.

From there, athletes may train in New Zealand clubs and universities or head overseas, often to American universities, before returning to compete for spots in the U23 team and from then the elite squad.

“It’s not five minutes to the top.

“It’s a long game, and we’re seeing the strategy to adopt multi-entry points to our pathway pay off.”

One of the new developments is the debut of a mixed eight crew at the World Championships, a first for world rowing.

The mixed eight and mixed double events will feature combined male and female teams with athletes drawn from each country’s existing squad.

“It’s a new category with Olympic potential for 2032.

“We have to build the crew from athletes already selected for individual events. It’s a chance to experiment and learn.

“With the lightweight rowing categories out of Olympic contention now, there’s not as much difference in physical size any more across a squad.

“This mixed eight could really stir the imagination, and we are keen to see how quick they are against the rest of the world.”

Wickham joined Rowing NZ almost a year ago. He said it was a privilege to lead such a high-performing sport.

“I have pinch-myself moments every week. It’s deeply inspiring to be surrounded by extraordinary people doing extraordinary things.

“Sure, there are challenges, but if you’re not challenged, you’re not looking hard enough.”

The World Rowing Championships 2025 will take place in Shanghai, China, from September 21 to 28.

Graeme “Mintie” Mead is a sports commentator, the host of the radio show Waikato All Sports Breakfast and a Newstalk ZB overnight host.