Rowing NZ is embracing a global talent pipeline, with athletes training at top United States universities such as UC Berkeley, Syracuse, and Northeastern, alongside New Zealand institutions like Otago and Lincoln.
Athletes in this year’s Under-23 men’s eight squad include a mix of Kiwi athletes drawn from across New Zealand and the US, like Matthew Waddell (Waikato Rowing Club and UC Berkeley), Cody Johnson (Avon Rowing Club), Fred Vavasour (Wairau Rowing Club) and Nicholas Bryan (West End Rowing Club/Syracuse University).
“Different approaches from around the world are making our mix stronger,” Wickham said.
“Coaches have their eyes and ears open, and our general manager of performance, Judith Hamilton, is always scouting new ways of working when we’re competing at international events.
“We’re always learning, always evolving. That’s what helps keep us competitive.”
He said rowing was not one of those sports where talent could rocket to the top overnight, but demanded patience, grit, and years of development.
“The average age of our Paris team was 28.
“Most athletes have a decade of hard work after leaving school before they reach the elite level.”
The journey typically starts with the Maadi Regatta and secondary school rowing, followed by U19 representation.
From there, athletes may train in New Zealand clubs and universities or head overseas, often to American universities, before returning to compete for spots in the U23 team and from then the elite squad.
“It’s not five minutes to the top.
“It’s a long game, and we’re seeing the strategy to adopt multi-entry points to our pathway pay off.”
One of the new developments is the debut of a mixed eight crew at the World Championships, a first for world rowing.