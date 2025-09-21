Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Routine arrest left Rotorua police officer attacked by dog, new charge laid for offender

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Police officers were attending a property at Old Taupō Rd on September 19 to locate a person of interest who had a warrant out for their arrest when a dog attacked them. Photo / NZME

Police officers were attending a property at Old Taupō Rd on September 19 to locate a person of interest who had a warrant out for their arrest when a dog attacked them. Photo / NZME

Two police officers are recovering well after a routine arrest in Rotorua turned violent when a dog attacked them, with one needing surgery.

The offender now faces a new charge of resisting arrest due to the incident.

Police officers were attending a property at Old Taupō Rd at about 9.10pm

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save