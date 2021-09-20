Emergency services at the scene of an Open Country milk tanker roll-over on O'Shea Rd, Pirongia. Photo / Dean Taylor

The driver of an Open Country milk tanker was fortunate to escape serious injury when he rolled his truck and trailer unit on O'Shea Rd, Pirongia about 9.30am today.

Sergeant Warren Shaw says the driver was out of the truck by the time Police arrived at the scene, probably through the window of the badly damaged cab.

Firefighters later used the jaws of life to remove the door to access the vehicle.

It is believed the driver sustained minor injuries and he was able to walk with assistance to the St John Ambulance before being transported for further medical care.

Warren says it was a single vehicle crash on a right-hand downhill bend on the mountain road.

It seems the vehicle went off the left hand side of the road into the verge and although it appears the driver managed to get the truck back on to the sealed surface, the momentum of the trailer pulled the entire unit off the road and it rolled into a paddock.

The truck rolled back on to its wheels, losing its tanker which stayed upright. The trailer rolled on to its side and milk spilled from the tanks roof inspection port.

Open Country milk tanker trailer leaking milk into a paddock on O'Shea Rd, Pirongia, about 300m from the Waipā River. Photo / Dean Taylor

It was reported to Waikato regional Council. At this time they have not responded to questions about any potential environmental risk.

Traffic management was put in place and the road closed to allow for the scene investigation and recovery of the tanker.

Open Country Dairy CEO Steve Koekemoer told the Te Awamutu Courier the crash seemed to have been driver error and fortunately their were no injuries and no environmental impact.

He says he understood the spillage was contained and remaining milk was pumped to another vehicle for calf feed.

By mid afternoon the damaged tanker and trailer had been recovered.

Steve understands the regional Council was satisfied with the quick action taken to avoid issues.