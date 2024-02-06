The Taparahi Bridge on State Highway 25A between Kōpū and Hikua reopened before the 2023/24 peak summer season. Photo / Mike Scott

Work to repair damage caused by last summer’s extreme weather across Coromandel’s state highway network ramps up again from mid-February.

The repairs feature highly in NZTA Waka Kotahi’s latest update on immediate and planned roadworks and closures in the Coromandel.

From mid-February stop/go traffic management would be in place at up to six locations around the peninsula, and from mid-March at up to 10 locations. Work would also be carried out on SH2 in the Karangahake Gorge and SH27 at Kaihere.

The work would mean delays for road users, so people were advised to allow extra time for their journey.

NZTA regional manager infrastructure delivery Waikato/Bay of Plenty Jo Wilton said, while SH25A was closed last year, work across the wider Coromandel highway network was managed and sequenced to minimise further disruption,

“We also paused all but essential activity over the busy summer holiday period to minimise disruption and give Coromandel residents and visitors a break from recovery works.

“Now the peak summer holiday period is over, and SH25A is carrying its usual volumes of traffic, motorists will see our teams working at numerous sites on SH25 around the peninsula.

“We understand this will mean delays for road users and thank them for their patience. Coromandel’s highway network remains vulnerable because of the unstable natural environment and exposed coastal areas. Repairing the remaining damaged sites as quickly as possible is essential for ensuring the resilience of the Coromandel.”

The region is benefiting from these works with local suppliers being used where possible.

Last summer’s storms resulted in 50 major slip sites, and damage related to surface flooding at multiple locations across the Coromandel highway network, leaving it in a fragile state.

During 2023 work was completed at 32 sites along SH25 and SH2. Teams also prioritised work on SH25A while it was closed to ensure the entire corridor was safe and more resilient.

Traffic on SH25A quickly returned to usual following the reopening of SH25A. Traffic data shows average daily vehicle numbers during the peak holiday period of around 7300 a day – the usual number for that busy time of year.

SH25 Whiritoa to Whangamatā – planned works

SH25 will have daily periodic road closures from February 7 between Whangamatā and Whiritoa, south of Parakiwai Quarry Rd.

Teams would be resurfacing the road through this area and work was expected to take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The road will be closed for up to 30 minutes at a time between 7am and 6pm, then reopened to allow traffic to clear.

The road will reopen to two lanes of traffic overnight and on weekends under temporary speed limits.

Work involving a helicopter is continuing on Ruamahunga. Photo / NZTA

Ruamahunga – rolling closures on February 9

State Highway 25 will be fully closed for short periods on Friday, February 9, so a helicopter can safely operate over the road.

The road will be closed for up to 20 minutes at a time as the helicopter lifts equipment and materials to the top of the slope and brings down trees that have been cleared. After each closure, the road will be reopened to allow traffic to clear before the next closure.

This work is weather dependent and if the weather is unsuitable, this will be postponed.

Work here is expected to continue until mid-2024.

Recovery and other works under way in February

Work to repair an underslip at Wharekaho has so far been tackled off the road, from the bottom of the slip to avoid impacts on traffic. From February 12 the side barrier will be moved, reducing the road to a single lane so work could be done on two fronts.

Work was also expected to begin at the following locations in the week beginning February 12:

• Te Kouma Hill – repairs to under-slips at two locations • Kereta Hill – repairs to underslip• Pumpkin Hill - drainage improvements.

Each location will be reduced to a single lane with stop/go traffic management in place.

Other work underway includes side barrier installation at two locations between Whenuakite and Tairua, with work expected to begin after Waitangi Day. The work will require traffic management and should take 10 days to complete.

Finishing the job on SH25A

A project team is back on site to finish works at SH25A Taparahi. It has removed temporary bracing under the bridge deck and is finishing drainage infrastructure and earthworks. The team was also testing the soil nails and progressively dismantling and removing site offices, fences and gates. Once that was complete the material storage area and helipad would be reinstated. There is a temporary speed limit in place to keep road workers safe.









