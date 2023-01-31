Workers on SH23 are going to add an asphalt bund to direct road water flow away in an effort to prevent further damage. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The main road to Raglan - State Highway 23 - is down to one lane and may have to close after cracking and slumping in the wake of heavy rain.

Stop/Go traffic management is in place this morning and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns road users to be prepared as the highway may need to fully close at short notice.

There is cracking and serious slumping on the road west of Glentui Lane, which has worsened overnight.

Waka Kotahi says to avoid unnecessary travel if you can. If you must travel, expect delays.

Traffic management will allow temporary works to widen the road and move the live lane further away from the problem area.

As well as cold mix asphalt is applied to the cracks, an asphalt bund will be added to direct road water flow away in an effort to prevent further damage.

This is an evolving situation and Waka Kotahi is actively monitoring the site in an effort to keep the road open, to one lane, for as long as possible.

There are alternative routes available, however, caution is advised as they are tight, winding roads.

Check social media and the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for updates throughout the day.