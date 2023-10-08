This week on our streets. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Hamilton City Council is updating residents on road closures this week as a result of events, projects and major road works.

Road users were encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.

Traffic management would be in place to ensure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, could navigate those areas safely while work was under way.

A council spokesperson said works and dates were subject to change based on factors like weather and staff availability.

Upcoming closure

Pembroke Street – road closure

Pembroke Street’s northbound lane, heading towards the CBD, will be closed from 7am–5pm from Monday, October 9 to Friday, December 22.

The southbound lane heading towards Waikato Hospital will remain open for the duration of the project.

Detours are in place via Ruakiwi Road and Palmerston Street.

The project includes bus stop improvements and the installation of signalised crossings and cycle facilities.

Ongoing works/delays

North City Road – road closure

North City Road - from Ennion Rise to Fergy Place - will remain closed until the end of October.

Road upgrades and the construction of a new roundabout outside Rototuna Village are under way to make the area more pedestrian and bike-friendly.

Pedestrians and cyclists can detour through Korikori Park.

Borman Road – road closure

Borman Road from Te Manatu Drive to Horsham Downs Road, will remain closed until the end of December as part of the Borman Road connection project.

A detour is in place for through traffic and cyclists. Residents, businesses and pedestrians will continue to have access.

Reminder

Please follow instructions from the work crews. The council thanks you for your patience and understanding.

Occasionally, major events may require a lane or road closure to support the smooth running of an event.

For minor works, please refer to the minor roadworks page: tinyurl.com/hccminorworks.

The council focuses on providing a transport network that helps connect people and places in safe, accessible and smart ways.

They have a ‘Vision Zero’ philosophy for road safety, aiming to have zero deaths and serious injuries on our city’s roads.

This is one of the key outcomes in the transport strategy Access Hamilton – Ara Kootuitui Kirikiriroa.

