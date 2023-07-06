Back: Declan Reilly (Fox child no 1), Stanley Hack (Weasel), Rhys Mathews (Fox child no 2). front: Daniel Bruce (Mr Fox), Amelia Mathews (Fox child no 4), Sophie Phillips (Fox child no 3). Photo / Genevieve Bishop

The Details

What: Fantastic Mr Fox. Directed by Lorna Ashton, stage manager Tania Sherwin, and production manager Liz Sheppard.

When: Until July 15

Where: Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

Tickets: www.iticket.co.nz.

Reviewed by GEOFF LEWIS

Storyteller and playwright Roald Dahl had an unequalled ability to know just what fascinates and entertains children.

So it was on Saturday night when Hamilton Playbox Community Theatre opened its school holiday production of Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox - and even the mostly grown-up audience found itself rooting for the underdogs - literally the burrowing creatures of the English countryside in the form of foxes, rabbits, badgers, moles and weasels.

Lorna Ashton - director and set designer - found herself almost overwhelmed with talented young hopefuls who answered the casting call.

“I have always enjoyed Roald Dahl’s writing and in particular David Woods’ adaptations, which retain the full essence of the book, even using some of the same words. When I was a girl we had Grimm’s Fairy Tales which were full of nasty characters. What I really like about these stories is that there is always a good message. In Fantastic Mr Fox the animals win and get the food while the farmers are still waiting.

Ashton said Fantastic Mr Fox was great for audience participation and she really enjoyed working with a mixed cast.

“I love sharing with the youngsters in particular and seeing them gain confidence in their abilities and enjoyment of performance.’’

The story follows the antics of three bumbling farmers, Bunce, (Adam White) Boggis (Russell Candy) and Bean (Richard Goodson), who try in vain to stop the wiley Mr Fox (Daniel Bruce) from helping himself to the chickens - even blowing up his burrow.

But this strategy backfires and only succeeds in making things worse, to the delight of all those watching, as the cunning canine and his underworld friends dig their way into the farmers’ larders and cider cellar, making clean paws of it and enjoying a hearty feast at the farmers’ expense.

On-stage narration is by Lachlan Braithwaite as Badger.

As is the case with Playbox school holiday shows the starting time is 7pm - half an hour earlier than the usual for shows aimed at more mature audiences - this is so the kids can be home at a reasonable hour.