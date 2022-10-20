The play follows three directionless young people as they navigate the rocky path to adulthood. Photo / Supplied

Nowhere, baby, written by Melanie Allison, and directed by Caroline Waugh and Freya Gardener. On at The Meteor October 17 to 22. More info: themeteor.co.nz/event/nowhere-baby-by-melanie-allison/

Reviewed by: CATE PRESTIDGE

It's exciting to see new work on stage and especially so when it combines a skilled cast, thoughtful direction, relatable themes, and well-honed words. Nowhere, baby explores that niggly space between the certainty of high school (however good or bad) and the big 'what's next? It considers the changes that take place as relationships shift and you start to consider who you really are or want to be.

Through the characters of three school friends Jackie (Clare McDonald), Dawn (Mikayla Williamson) and Lucas (Libbie Gillard), Allison has captured a sense of the changes that swirl about as they hunker down one stormy weekend in a family bach.

The play is well structured, and Allison's programme note mentions development, workshops and rewrites after early performances.

The play uses some traditional storytelling devices in the set-up by placing our teenage characters away from home, holed up against a natural antagonist but I think the process of rigorous workshopping has borne fruit.

Armed with alcohol in an environment that invites deep and meaningful conversations, the set-up could easily be cliché, but realistic dialogue, careful direction and relatable themes elevate it. After all, who amongst us didn't wonder about our identity, battle the expectations of others, and navigate the complexities of love at the same age?

The three leads are all excellent. McDonald's shows the struggles of Jackie well with an expressive range. A young woman of some privilege with her family bach, she is conflicted about the weight of expectations, identity, and impending change. She grows throughout the action, physically becoming less tightly wound as events unfold.

Williamson is confident, warm and natural as Dawn, seemingly assured, but revealing more as the play progresses.

Libbie Gillard brings Lucas to life and is beautiful to watch in a pivotal beach scene where silence and soundscape merge. As the older adult, Hayden Newport adds weight to a secondary storyline as we discover more about Lucas.

While occasionally his delivery was a little quiet, his demeanour and action is entirely naturalistic. The staging was spot on, with one central interior and the use of downstage and sound to indicate a scene change and short blackouts between scenes to show the passing of time.

The soundscape was a feature with well-chosen music and sound which was entirely complementary to the atmosphere and action. This play is good for any age, but I encourage younger audiences to get along, there is much that will be familiar and relatable.