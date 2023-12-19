Te Awamutu's Kiwi Pies staff are excited to be back in business. Back row (from left): Darrell Liddington, Bodhi Liddington. Front row: Cheyanne, Nicola Liddington, Tena, Jordan, Jax. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu’s beloved Kiwi Pies have reopened after nearly eight months, an early Christmas present for local pie connoisseurs.

The family-owned food business is back to providing the same products locals know and love, adding to their 15-year legacy.

In April, a fire engulfed a large part of the 50-metre by 80m building on Rickit Rd, which also includes Zero Limits Gymnasium and the Te Awamutu Boxing Academy.

Last Monday saw the Liddington family - Darrell, Nicola and son Bodhi - open their doors and get back to business in their revived store.

Every piece of equipment is new including the ovens and the pastry brake that came from Italy.

The Liddingtons put a lot of time into measuring and shopping around to get a streamlined, practical layout that all their staff would enjoy working in.

Nicola said whenever tradies were working on the new store, people would knock on the door asking when they’d be open again.

After months of patience from the community, Kiwi Pies’ reopening week produced record sales.

Te Awamutu's beloved Kiwi Pies on Rickit Rd have reopened. Photo / Jesse Wood

“The local tradies have been amazing and their input was invaluable. Our staff all stayed and waited it out which was fantastic, they are a great team,” Nicola say.

“To all the community, our first week open was amazing. The response was overwhelming and such lovely positive feedback, thanks to one and all. It has been great to see our regulars who have been our backbone for 15 years.

“Also thanks to our wholesale customers who have all had a long wait but have all come back - this community is awesome that is why we had to come back.”

The Kiwi Pies team can’t stress enough how much they appreciate the community’s patience, help and loyalty.

“To everybody that’s supported us and played a role in all of this we cannot thank you enough,” Bodhi posted to the Te Awamutu & Surrounding Areas Grapevine Facebook Group ahead of the reopening.

“We appreciate all the help and love we’ve received during this scary and uncertain period has been overwhelming and we truly thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Other local businesses were delighted to be able to restock their warmers with Kiwi Pies.

Sabel Cafe, based by Waitomo Mystery Creek, took to Facebook to share the great news.

“Kiwi Pies are back!!!,” the post stated.

“After a long few months, we are going to have Kiwi Pies back in our warmer.

“Come get your favourite pies from your favourite gals.”

Kiwi Pies bake and make everything fresh daily, from sandwiches to rolls, baguettes, wraps, slices, cakes and of course, a large range of pies.

They offer morning tea and lunch catering, which can be ordered via phone.

They’re open weekdays from 5am to 3pm at 48 Rickit Rd, Te Awamutu.

For more information, head to kiwipies.net.nz or phone, 07 871 4517.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





