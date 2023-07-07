Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, Tim Edwards, says the new Hamilton store signals the companys confidence in New Zealand. Photo / JB Hi-Fi

The first new JB Hi-Fi store to open in seven years opens this evening at The Base Te Awa in Hamilton with live music and exclusive deals heralding the brand’s ambitious growth strategy for New Zealand despite the country’s economic downturn and inflation’s pressure on retail spending.

The new store at The Base covers 1100 sqm of floor space and replaces the smaller store in Barton Steet in the Hamilton CBD.

The Hamilton launch kicks off JB Hi-Fi’s five-year growth strategy to open more stores, refit the existing network, relocate stores to be in more convenient locations for customers, and launch at least two international airport locations.

Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, Tim Edwards, said the new Hamilton store signals the company’s confidence in New Zealand and feedback from our customers that they want more of the choice and service that JB HiFi offers.

“We’re retail, with personality. Our stores are a fun place to be, whether you’re on an entertainment or technology mission, checking out what’s new, or flicking through the vinyl racks,” said Edwards.

The highly anticipated JB Hi-Fi What’s in the Box prize draw will also take place during the opening event.

“This will be big. We expect around 5000 people in store over the first week,” said Edwards.

The grand opening of JB Hi-Fi The Base is on today (Friday, 7 July). Kicking off with a performance by White Chapel Jak at 5:30pm.

The store will open at 6pm with “hot exclusive deals” only available at JB HiFi Te Awa, The Base.

Managing Director Tim Edwards says: We've infused the JB Hi-Fi DNA into every aspect of the store. Photo / JB Hi-Fi

Legendary Kiwi artist and frontman of Shihad, Jon Toogood, will also perform in front of the store at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday 8 July).

Edwards said a fresh look at the new store embodies the brand’s unique JB Hi-Fi style.

He said JB Hi-Fi’s range of products will give shoppers at The Base Te Awa more to choose from, whether they are looking for computers and tablets, phones, TVs and audio equipment, gaming devices,

home appliances, music, movies or anything else that helps them live, learn, work and play better.”

“From floor layout to staffing – we’ve infused the JB Hi-Fi DNA into every aspect of the store.

Shoppers can expect live band performances when we open, DJs spinning tunes on weekends, and plenty of product demonstrations to help them embrace the latest and greatest technology,” said Edwards.

Replacing the existing Hamilton store, the new JB Hi-Fi store has also created more jobs.

Welcoming more people from the Waikato into the JB Hi-Fi family is great news for us and the region,” he said.

“We have doubled our staff numbers to resource the new store, and all existing staff will transition seamlessly to the new location.”