Mayor Paula Southgate on December 5 with the Bontigao family from the Philippines holding their citizenship certificates. From left: Mayor Southgate, Felicia Gail Garcia Bontigao, Aliana Jeslyn Garcia Bontigao, Florjeline Garcia Bontigao, and Alexander Baluyot Bontigao. Photo / Hamilton City Council

One of Hamilton’s most treasured and colourful fixtures was celebrated as the city hosted its final citizenship ceremony of the year in early December.

The celebration, held in the Atrium at Wintec, represents an important rite of passage for those seeking New Zealand citizenship.

Attendees, representing 26 countries, received their citizenship certificates after taking an oath or affirmation of allegiance in front of a gathering that included Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

Also in attendance were Members of Parliament, Hamilton City Councillors and Freedom of the City holders.

Southgate told the gathering that citizenship ceremonies can be emotional affairs for everyone involved. “For some of you, the journey to becoming a New Zealander has been a long one. And, for some of you, that journey has also been a difficult one, especially if you have come here as refugees.

“We are grateful that you have chosen New Zealand as your home. We’re also very proud that you have chosen to settle in Hamilton.”

Hamilton City Council hosts six citizenship ceremonies each year on behalf of the Department of Internal Affairs. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The December 5 ceremony saw 183 people gain citizenship. Attendees were gifted with a letter of congratulations and a kōwhai seedling symbolising the roots they have laid on new soil. Hamilton is already home to 160 different ethnic groups.

By becoming citizens, attendees now share a unique bond with other New Zealanders, Southgate said, noting she had migrated to New Zealand as a 16-year-old from England.

“As mayor of Hamilton, I’m proud to say our city is home to many different ethnic groups.

“Each group brings a richness and diversity that makes our city a better place. We embrace your culture, customs, language and your food. And as we come together and share those things, we become neighbours, work colleagues and friends.”

The citizenship ceremony is the final step in becoming a New Zealand citizen and is a chance for attendees to be welcomed by their local community.

People are encouraged to come dressed in their national or cultural dress.