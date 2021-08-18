Regional tourism organisations receive Government funding boost

While most of the Waikato region recovered well, we still see communities such as Matamata suffering from the loss of international visitors says Jason Dawson. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash visited the Waikato this week announcing $26.6 million funding for 31 Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs), including $1m for Hamilton and Waikato Tourism.

The funding had been earmarked in the national Tourism Communities Plan in May and the investments range from $400,000 to $1.5m in grants.

Nash said: "Domestic tourism is experiencing a boom as Kiwis take the opportunity to 'do something new' and see more of their own backyard. Tourism agencies in our regions work hard behind the scenes ... We all want tourism to be sustainable, well-managed, and for everyone with a stake in the visitor economy to collaborate."

He said the Government investment provides further help for places "off the beaten track" impacted by the absence of international visitors, like Waitomo.

"It allows the RTOs to enhance destination management plans, build industry skills and capability, develop new products and ideas to attract visitors, promote sustainable tourism, and roll out marketing.

"For example, the Hamilton & Waikato RTO will focus on ways to foster regenerative tourism. It will build region-wide capability and develop 'good' guides showcasing Waikato visitor experiences that embrace regenerative tourism and add value to communities."

Hamilton & Waikato Tourism chief executive Jason Dawson says the one-off funding will give the region a significant boost.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash visited the Waikato this week to talk about funding for the Regional Tourism Organisation. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Covid-19 has dealt a significant blow to Waikato's visitor sector, including tourism operators, accommodation, hospitality, transport, events and venues. While most of the region has rebounded well, we still see communities such as Waitomo Village and Matamata suffering from the impact of the loss of international visitors."

Dawson said the tourism sector has used this time to reset the visitor offering and introduce a regenerative tourism framework.

"Ensuring community aspirations are at the heart of the future rebuild. We want to co-curate a vibrant sector which not only gives back to the communities they serve, but also creates more active and immersive experiences which contribute to the four wellbeings – culturally, environmentally, economically and socially."

Dawson said Hamilton & Waikato Tourism will be working with regional partners and operators to continue some of the key rebuild projects from 2020, including enhancing industry capability, accelerating regenerative tourism and developing new offerings that are anchored in regional strengths such as food and sport tourism.

Meanwhile, the Destination Coromandel RTO has received $700,000 in funding. Nash said: "The Destination Coromandel RTO has worked alongside iwi to focus on the 400-kilometre coastline. Their plan involves a celebration of the provenance of their kai moana, sourced by sustainable fishing methods."