Students involved in the Gardenator Club, a Tuesday lunchtime activity managed and run by a group of dedicated parents. Photo / Dean Taylor
Pirongia School is proud of the gains it is making through the Enviroschools programme - so proud it held a Reflection Day this term to show the community.
Principal Kelly Bicknell said every team in the school is engaged in environmental education, shown the way superbly, and with passion and dedication, by lead teacher Deanne Wilson.
Reflection Day guests included representatives from Enviroschools, Waipā District Council, the Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society, Trees for Survival, active supporters and parents in the community, Predator Free Pirongia, Pirongia School Board of Trustees and the school’s previous principal Jan Cullen and teacher Sandra-Lee.
Addressing guests, Wilson said this is our place, Pirongia School, nestled at the doorstep of Pirongia te aroaro o kahu.
“We are a living example of a whole-school approach to environmental education and action with everything we do woven naturally into our school life.”
Wilson said people had come and gone over time, but the ideals of the programme have remained strong.
She took the opportunity to thank those people who had set Pirongia School on the path and kept it moving forward.
She also thanked the students for putting on an incredible reflection day, right from the invitation design, documenting the day, setting up, haka pōwhiri, Kapa haka, jump jam, gardenators and team presentations, through to the celebration assembly.
“Thank you also to all our teachers who have supported our students to be capable and confident contributors.”
During the day Kahikatea team students explained their kaitiaki mural to guests.
It reflected some of their service roles, including weekly waste collection and recycling, feeding and caring for chickens, collecting suitable food scraps for the worm farms and checking and keeping the school’s sharing shed tidy.
Tawa students participated in the Trees for Survival programme, potting up over 800 native plugs for the 2025 growing season.
A number of students involved in the Gardenator Club were active in the garden.
The group is open to all students from Year 1 through to Year 8 and takes place every Tuesday at lunchtime.
The club is managed and run by dedicated school parents and community members and the school is grateful for the contribution and opportunities they offer students. The group has great plans for this to expand in 2025.
Also in the garden were Kawaka students, sharing their recently developed Rongoa garden.
It is an exciting project and Kawaka has great plans for the future, including it being a legacy project for all Year 8 students who graduated from Pirongia School.
Kahikatea students led guests through a hidden treasures tour, explaining each monumental part of our school.
They also shared their inquiry projects, which varied from climate control to the ecological corridor and pest control on Matakitaki pa.
“It was fabulous watching the different ways they presented their learning through dance, drama, poster boards and writing,” said Wilson.