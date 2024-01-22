This delicious muesli makes a fantastic base to add fruit, yoghurt and more.

That time of year has rolled around when school returns and it seems everybody’s Christmas break is over (if not - lucky you!).

To make mornings easy, muesli is a fuss-free way to start the day.

You can pop a jar on the breakfast table, along with a tub of yoghurt, fresh fruit and a jug of milk for your family to serve themselves, or pre-portion servings before they add their own toppings.

It also travels well - pack a jar of yoghurt, fruit and a good sprinkle of muesli for a midday meal, or chuck a few clusters in a container for a scrumptious snack.

You can get creative with the nuts and seeds here; swap peanuts for almonds, sunflower seeds for pumpkin seeds, and flaxseeds for chia seeds.

Swap the coffee for cocoa, and use dried apricots instead of sultanas.

Tahini and almond butter are both tasty swaps for peanut butter.

Make it your own, to suit your family and your pantry!

Toasted peanut butter and coffee muesli

Ingredients

Makes about 10 cups

● 100g sultanas

● 100ml orange juice, hot

● 350g oats

● 100g raw peanuts, chopped

● 100g sunflower seeds

● 50g flaxseeds

● 1 Tbsp instant coffee granules

● 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

● 100g peanut butter

● 125ml maple syrup

● 3 tbsp olive oil

● 2 tsp vanilla extract

● 1/2 tsp salt

● 50g desiccated coconut

Method

1. Preheat oven to 130°C fan bake. Line 2 large baking trays with baking paper.

2. Place the sultanas in a bowl and cover with the heated orange juice. Leave to soak while you make the rest of the muesli.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together the instant coffee and vinegar to dissolve. Add all remaining ingredients except the coconut, whisking until well combined.

4. Pour into the oat mixture and stir until well-coated. Spread out evenly on your prepared baking trays.

5. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden, and transfer back into your bowl. Drain the sultanas, discarding the soaking liquid, and add to the bowl along with the coconut. Stir to distribute, then spread back onto your baking trays and return to the oven for 20 minutes until golden brown.

6. Turn off the oven and open the door slightly. Resist the urge to stir, as this will prevent it from forming beautiful crunchy clusters. Allow the muesli to dry out as it cools the oven. Once cooled, break into clusters and store in an airtight container or jar.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

