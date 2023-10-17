Perfect for brunch or dinner, this hash is a super-versatile dish. Photo / Olivia Moore

Perfect for brunch or dinner, this hash is a super-versatile dish. Photo / Olivia Moore

How I love a humble hash!

A medley of various fried things topped with a crispy, runny-yolked egg is pure satisfaction.

You can enjoy a hash for breakfast, lunch or dinner; and the beauty of it is its versatility.

Make it hearty by adding smoked fish, sausage or beans, or lighten it up by swapping some of the potato for mushrooms or beans.

Use kūmara or butternut squash instead of potato if you prefer.

This particular hash features cubes of halloumi as well as the usual potato, which gives it a beautiful bite and slight saltiness.

I’ve also added ground sumac, which is a dried red berry with a tart citrusy flavour often used in Middle Eastern cuisine.

You can find ground sumac in the spice aisle at the supermarket.

Lastly, a good hash needs a good egg - in this recipe, I sprinkle cumin seeds over the eggs once they’re cracked into the pan.

I love the beautiful nutty flavour and delicate crunch they bring.

Keep this one up your sleeve for brunch this long weekend!

Sumac-spiced halloumi and potato hash with cumin fried eggs

Serves four

Ingredients

500g potatoes, diced 2cm

100g halloumi, diced 1cm

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp sumac

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

15g fresh coriander, chopped

1 Tbsp lemon juice

4 eggs

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Method

Add potatoes to a large saucepan and cover with water. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes, until just tender. Drain and spread out on a tray to dry. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic, and cook for three minutes until they begin to brown. Add halloumi, spices and salt, along with the cooked potatoes, and cook for 10-15 minutes, tossing every now and then, until the potatoes and halloumi are nicely browned all over. Remove from heat and stir through lemon juice and coriander. Meanwhile, heat three tablespoons of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Crack in the eggs, spaced apart, and evenly sprinkle over the cumin seeds. Cook, tilting the pan and using a spoon to pour the hot oil over the eggs as they cook (this helps the tops cook without needing to flip). This should take four to five minutes - if you prefer a firmer egg, flip and cook to your liking. To serve, divide the fried potato mixture among serving plates and top with the eggs. Serve immediately, sprinkled with fresh coriander and a good seasoning of salt and pepper.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



