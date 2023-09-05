Recipe: Spiced bourbon, orange and stout cocktail

Stout, bourbon and orange liqueur combine for a welcoming spring cocktail. Photo / Olivia Moore- That Green Olive

It’s (finally) spring! Let’s celebrate its arrival with a cosy cocktail, featuring some of the chilly season’s best flavours.

I’ve been working with Lakeman over the past few months to create a special stout named ‘Drought Breaker’ - a fun collaboration between a local foodie and an award-winning brewer.

I was given creative freedom to combine flavours I thought would make an epic stout; and after a lot of testing (and tasting), we landed on orange, cardamom and bourbon.

It’s a seriously luxurious flavour combination, with the cosiness of cardamom and brightness of orange.

The stout launched last week - and you can now find it on Lakeman’s website, or on tap at Jimmy Coop’s.

So, amid the excitement of the new stout and the new season, here’s a beautiful cocktail recipe you can make at home.

I used the Drought Breaker stout here, which of course features the orange, bourbon and cardamom used in the cocktail.

You can use any stout if you prefer. Cheers to spring!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Ingredients

Serves one

Cardamom vanilla syrup

½ cup sugar

8 cardamom pods

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Cocktail

30ml orange liqueur

30ml Bourbon

10ml cardamom syrup

60ml stout (I used Lakeman’s Drought Breaker)

Method