Recipe: Sesame, lemon and fennel-crusted salmon

That Green Olive's sesame, lemon and fennel-crusted salmon.

I adore the crunchy sesame crust on this salmon - it’s beautifully nutty in flavour, and is the perfect contrast for the creamy salmon it encases. Lemon, fennel and chili are winning matches for salmon, and add some nice interest to contrast this dish’s otherwise rich nuttiness. Serve alongside a fresh salad for a light lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

Serves one to two

75g sesame seeds (I used a mix of black and white)

One Tbsp finely chopped fennel fronds

One tsp finely grated lemon zest

¼ tsp chili flakes

¼ tsp salt

One large or two small salmon fillets (300g total)

One egg white

15g butter

Instructions