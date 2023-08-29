These bliss bars use salted chocolate and peanut butter for a sweet flavour with a twist. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

These are essentially bliss balls in bar form. It’s the perfect recipe for when you want to make bliss balls, but can’t be bothered rolling the mixture into little golf ball morsels — sometimes you’d rather chuck the whole thing in a tin and slice it up.

I love a bit of salt with my chocolate — it completely changes the flavour profile, and turns it into something luxurious. If you prefer dark chocolate over its sweeter counterpart, milk chocolate, then you’ll love how the salt brings out a little umami.

You don’t need many ingredients to make this recipe. The bars contain no refined sugar, dairy or gluten — making them great for lunchboxes or serving various dietary needs (or picky eaters). They require no baking; just half an hour in the fridge. You can’t go wrong, so why not give this recipe a whirl?

Ingredients

Makes 8-10 small bars

● 150g roasted peanuts, plus extra to garnish

● 200g dates, soaked in hot water for half an hour and drained

● 75g coconut oil, melted

● 150g peanut butter, plus extra to garnish

● 3 tbsp cocoa powder

● 1½ tsp sea salt

Instructions

1. Add peanuts to a food processor, and process for 1-2 minutes until a coarse flour. Add dates and coconut oil, and process until a rough paste.

2. Finally, add peanut butter, cocoa and salt. Pulse, adding 1-2 tbsp water as needed, until the mixture forms a ball.

3. Press into the base of a small slice tin or loaf tin lined with baking paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until firm.

4. Garnish with peanut butter and chopped peanuts if desired. Slice and store in the fridge.