This pie proves that pumpkins aren't just for carving in October.

Pumpkin pie is the dessert of the moment!

October is synonymous with pumpkin pie in the US, and while we’re enjoying the warmth of spring here in New Zealand, there’s no reason not to bake one.

I love a good pumpkin pie — with its velvety smooth filling, warm spices and crunchy crust.

This one is a little more special than the traditional pumpkin pie — it’s got an interesting combination of spice, zing and nuttiness thanks to the addition of chewy candied ginger and crunchy macadamia nuts.

Pecans or walnuts would also work well here.

If you’ve got a Halloween party lined up, this pumpkin pie will go down a treat (excuse the pun).

But October or not, this recipe is a twist on a classic that is welcome any time of the year!

Pumpkin Pie with Candied Ginger and Macadamia

Ingredients

Serves 8-10

375g peeled and deseeded pumpkin (about ¼ of a large pumpkin), cut into 5cm chunks

350g rough puff pastry dough

1 Tbsp flour

1½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

⅛ tsp nutmeg

75g brown sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

½ cup milk

25g butter, melted

2 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla essence

25g candied ginger, chopped

25g toasted macadamia nuts, chopped

Method

Preheat oven to 160C fan bake. Line a baking tray with baking paper and add the pumpkin. Drizzle with a little oil and roast for 35 minutes, or until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool before making the filling. Roll out your pastry to fit the base and sides of a 22-23cm diameter pie dish. Trim any overhang, and prick the base in several places with a fork. Blind bake for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 160C fan bake. Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a large bowl to combine. Blend the cooled, cooked pumpkin in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add to the flour mixture along with the brown sugar, eggs, milk, butter, lemon juice and vanilla essence. Whisk until smooth and well combined. Fold through the crystallised ginger and macadamia nuts. Pour over the prepared tart case and smooth the top. Bake for 1 hour or until nicely browned on top and only slightly jiggly. Allow to cool before slicing. Serve warm, with cream or yoghurt, and a pinch of ground nutmeg.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

