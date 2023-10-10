Sage and white wine combine to make this easy chicken dish into something special.

Sage and white wine combine to make this easy chicken dish into something special.

One pan is all you need for this comforting dish - it’s a simple matter of cooking and letting simmer, with minimal clean-up required afterwards.

The sauce features sage, one of my favourite herbs, which always works especially well with chicken and mushrooms.

A little bit of mustard and nutmeg add depth and earthiness, and wilted spinach provides a nice bite.

To make this dish, you’ll first cook the chicken in your chosen pan until nicely browned and crisp, before setting aside and making the sauce.

The chicken is added back in towards the end to finish cooking.

Browning the chicken first as opposed to cooking it in the sauce gives it a crisp texture and nutty flavour - an absolute must.

Serve this dish with rice or pasta, and your favourite bread to mop up the sauce.

Keep this recipe on hand for when you’re short on time (or pans)!

One-pan chicken and mushrooms in sage and white wine sauce

Ingredients

Serves 4

4 chicken thighs, skin-on

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

150g Swiss brown mushrooms, sliced

2 tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

½ tsp salt

½ cup white wine

2 Tbsp finely sliced fresh sage

50g baby spinach, sliced

¼ cup cream

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

Method

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook for 6-7 minutes on each side, until browned and crisp. Remove from pan and set aside. Clean out your pan, then add 2 Tbsp oil and return to a medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic to the pan, and cook for 4-5 minutes until fragrant. Add mushrooms and spices and cook, stirring often, for 4-5 minutes until mushrooms are golden and spices are fragrant. Add mustard and salt, and stir to combine. Nestle in the chicken, pour in the wine and sprinkle over the sage. Stir to combine, then cover and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes, until vegetables are soft and the chicken is well cooked through. Remove from heat and stir through cream, spinach, lemon juice and lemon zest. Serve hot with rice or pasta and your favourite bread.

Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography - in studio or on-location - for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



