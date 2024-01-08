Adding balsamic vinegar to this plum crumble gives it a new depth.

Adding balsamic vinegar to this plum crumble gives it a new depth.

As most Christmas trees have (reluctantly) come down, many trees across New Zealand are laden with vibrant crimson baubles of their own.

Anyone who has (or knows someone with) a plum tree is scouring the recipe books and all corners of the internet for ways to use the fruit that ripens in droves.

Crumbles are often the first thing that comes to mind when I need to “use stuff up”.

The filling is simply the fruit itself, tossed in a mixture of sugar and a few other bits.

I’ve used balsamic vinegar here, as I love the depth it brings to summer fruits.

You’ve likely seen it paired with strawberries before, but it absolutely loves plums too.

Give this one a go to use up your ripening summer fruit.

Swap some of the plums with nectarines or berries if you like – use the recipe as a simple guide. Happy plum season.

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Oaty Spiced Plum Crumble

Ingredients

Makes 1 small crumble

450g plums, pitted and quartered

50g brown sugar

1 ½ tsp balsamic vinegar

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground cloves

For the crumble:

75g oats

2 Tbsp flour

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 tsp salt

25g butter

Preheat oven to 180C. Lightly grease a small ceramic or glass baking dish. In a large bowl, toss the plums with the brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, salt and cloves to combine. To make the crumble, combine the oats, flour, brown sugar and salt in a small bowl. Rub two Tbsp of the butter with your fingers, until a crumbly dough is formed. Crumble evenly over the top. Melt the remaining one Tbsp butter and drizzle over the top. Sprinkle with sugar if desired, and bake for 35 minutes until the topping is nicely golden. Allow to cool slightly, before serving warm.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



