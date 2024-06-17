These hot, saucy morsels are absolutely oozing with flavour and texture!
Using some of my favourite winter vegetables, with walnuts, blue cheese, and aromatic tarragon, they make a seriously delicious lunch or dinner, served alongside your favourite salads and sides. Serve them piping hot, while the filling is nice and gooey.
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com
Ingredients
Makes 8
- 25g dried shiitake mushrooms
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 red onion, finely diced
- 2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1/2 tsp fennel seeds
- 350g leeks (about 1 large), thinly sliced
- 350g Swiss brown mushrooms, diced 1cm
- 50g butter
- 2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tsp dried tarragon
- 1 tsp salt
- 100g cream cheese
- 250ml whole milk
- 75g walnuts, toasted and chopped
- 50g blue cheese, crumbled
- 450g butter puff pastry dough
Instructions
- Place the dried shiitake mushrooms in a small bowl and pour over 250ml boiling water. Leave for 30 minutes to rehydrate, then remove the mushrooms and chop them. Reserve the soaking water.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, coriander seeds and fennel seeds. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, then add the Swiss brown and rehydrated shiitake mushrooms.
- Cook for 7-8 minutes until the mushrooms have released their juices, then add the butter and leeks. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the leeks are soft.
- Remove from heat and stir through the milk, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, tarragon, salt, a good season of pepper and the reserved shiitake soaking water. Allow to cool completely.
- Once cool, preheat oven to 200C fan bake. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.
- Roll the pastry out to a large rectangle roughly 2mm thick. Slice into 16 identical rectangles.
- Cut two small slits in the centre of half of the rectangles. Lay the remaining eight rectangles on your baking tray, and spoon about 3 tbsp worth of the filling in an oblong down the centre of each. Divide the walnuts and blue cheese evenly over the centre of each.
- Using a pastry brush or your finger, wet the dough all around the edges of one rectangle, then lay one of the slit rectangles over top. Press the edges and crimp with a fork to seal. Repeat with the remaining pastry and filling.
- Brush each tart generously with egg wash, especially around the edges. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until nicely browned and pastry is cooked through. Allow to cool slightly, before serving hot.
Stay up to date with Taupō & Tūrangi Herald and Waikato Herald
Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.