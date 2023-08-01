Recipe: Curried carrot and honey tart with rosemary labneh

Curried carrot and honey tart with rosemary labneh. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

If you’ve got access to rainbow carrots, grab them and make this tart! It looks beautiful on the table, and you can arrange the coloured carrots however you decide.

This is a foolproof tart that only requires baking a sheet of pastry, straining yoghurt overnight to make labneh and roasting carrots in a delicious curry and honey dressing.

The rainbow carrots I’ve used here are thin, so I’ve sliced them in half lengthways for roasting. However, if you can’t find slim carrots, use regular ones and slice them lengthways into quarters, or eighths if they’re large. Parsnips would also work great.

I reckon this colourful tart is a great way to welcome the last few weeks of winter!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Ingredients

Serves six.

2 cups yoghurt, strained overnight

1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, defrosted

1 Tbsp onion relish

350g rainbow carrots, halved lengthwise

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp curry powder

Instructions