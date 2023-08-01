Recipe: Curried carrot and honey tart with rosemary labneh

If you’ve got access to rainbow carrots, grab them and make this tart! It looks beautiful on the table, and you can arrange the coloured carrots however you decide.
This is a foolproof tart that only requires baking a sheet of pastry, straining yoghurt overnight to make labneh and roasting carrots in a delicious curry and honey dressing.
The rainbow carrots I’ve used here are thin, so I’ve sliced them in half lengthways for roasting. However, if you can’t find slim carrots, use regular ones and slice them lengthways into quarters, or eighths if they’re large. Parsnips would also work great.
I reckon this colourful tart is a great way to welcome the last few weeks of winter!
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Ingredients
Serves six.
- 2 cups yoghurt, strained overnight
- 1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, defrosted
- 1 Tbsp onion relish
- 350g rainbow carrots, halved lengthwise
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1/2 tsp curry powder
Instructions
- Line a sieve with a double layer of muslin cloth and set over a bowl. Place the yoghurt inside, draw up the edges and twist to wrap. Secure with a rubber band and leave to drain overnight in a cool spot. The thickened yoghurt is your labneh.
- Place the labneh in a bowl, then stir through the rosemary and a good season of salt and pepper. Chill while you prepare the tart.
- Preheat oven to 200C fan-forced. Place carrots on a large roasting tray. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, half of the honey, curry powder and a generous season of salt and pepper. Pour over the carrots and toss through.
- Roast for 30 minutes, stirring halfway, until nicely browned and soft.
- Meanwhile, place pastry on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Brush the pastry with a thin layer of relish, prick all over with a fork and bake for 10-15 minutes until nicely browned. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.
- Once ready to serve, spread pastry thickly with the labneh. Arrange over the roasted carrots. Gently heat the remaining tablespoon of honey and drizzle evenly over the tart. Serve at room temperature or warmed slightly.