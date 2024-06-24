Recipe: Crispy soy-roasted Brussels sprouts with anchovy sauce, orange and pistachio. Olivia Moore / That Green Olive

I’m that person who must order the Brussels sprouts dish at a restaurant, especially if the description includes the words crispy or charred - you just can’t go past them!

This is my favourite way to prepare Brussels sprouts. By shredding them, tossing in oil and roasting at a high temperature, you create beautiful crispy, caramelised edges that work so well with Brussels sprout’s natural nutty flavour.

I use dark soy sauce, which is much more intense than regular soy sauce - this packs in maximum flavour without adding too much liquid. Too much liquid will result in soggy sprouts, and nobody wants that!

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.

Ingredients

Serves 2-3 as a side

250g Brussels sprouts

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp soy sauce

½ tsp salt

25g parmesan, shaved

6 pitted olives (I used a mix of manuka-smoked and black olives), torn

2 Tbsp pistachio nuts, lightly toasted and crushed

2 tsp finely grated orange zest

Anchovy sauce

2 anchovy fillets, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

90ml extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp maple syrup

¼ tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200C fan bake. Line a large roasting tray with baking paper.

Shred your Brussels sprouts with a mandoline or the slicing side of a box grater.

Whisk together the olive oil, soy sauce, salt and a good few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Add the shredded Brussels sprouts and toss well to fully coat.

Spread out on your baking tray in one thin layer - this helps them to crisp up. Roast for 15 minutes until crispy and charred in spots, stirring once or twice to prevent burning.

Meanwhile, make the anchovy sauce. Place anchovies, garlic and vinegar in the cup of your stick blender. Blend to a paste. With the blender running, slowly add the oil, starting with a couple drops then increasing to a thin stream. When all of the oil has been added, stir through the maple syrup and salt. Set aside in the fridge.

When Brussels sprouts have finished cooking, pile on to your serving platter and drizzle over the anchovy sauce. Scatter over the parmesan, olives, pistachios and orange zest. Serve immediately.







