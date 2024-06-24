I’m that person who must order the Brussels sprouts dish at a restaurant, especially if the description includes the words crispy or charred - you just can’t go past them!
This is my favourite way to prepare Brussels sprouts. By shredding them, tossing in oil and roasting at a high temperature, you create beautiful crispy, caramelised edges that work so well with Brussels sprout’s natural nutty flavour.
I use dark soy sauce, which is much more intense than regular soy sauce - this packs in maximum flavour without adding too much liquid. Too much liquid will result in soggy sprouts, and nobody wants that!
Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
Ingredients
Serves 2-3 as a side
- 250g Brussels sprouts
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp soy sauce
- ½ tsp salt
- 25g parmesan, shaved
- 6 pitted olives (I used a mix of manuka-smoked and black olives), torn
- 2 Tbsp pistachio nuts, lightly toasted and crushed
- 2 tsp finely grated orange zest
Anchovy sauce
- 2 anchovy fillets, roughly chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
- 90ml extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- ¼ tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 200C fan bake. Line a large roasting tray with baking paper.
- Shred your Brussels sprouts with a mandoline or the slicing side of a box grater.
- Whisk together the olive oil, soy sauce, salt and a good few grinds of pepper in a large bowl. Add the shredded Brussels sprouts and toss well to fully coat.
- Spread out on your baking tray in one thin layer - this helps them to crisp up. Roast for 15 minutes until crispy and charred in spots, stirring once or twice to prevent burning.
- Meanwhile, make the anchovy sauce. Place anchovies, garlic and vinegar in the cup of your stick blender. Blend to a paste. With the blender running, slowly add the oil, starting with a couple drops then increasing to a thin stream. When all of the oil has been added, stir through the maple syrup and salt. Set aside in the fridge.
- When Brussels sprouts have finished cooking, pile on to your serving platter and drizzle over the anchovy sauce. Scatter over the parmesan, olives, pistachios and orange zest. Serve immediately.